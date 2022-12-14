Intact Digital Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Future-Proof Scientific Data with Long-Term Software Care and Create Digital Continuity for Untapped Data Insights

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that Intact Digital , a leader in mitigating the risks arising from software obsolescence, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to help customers easily use original software environments to validate and verify decisions made with historical scientific data with the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™.

"Intact Digital efficiently addresses the pharmaceutical industry's need for long-term, reliable use of legacy scientific software systems," said Alan Millar, Ph.D., V.P., Tetra Partner Network. "Our partnership will help ensure scientific data remains accessible and readable, facilitating knowledge transfer and compliance with regulatory requirements."

Intact Digital's platform and services manage hosting environments and validated software installations to support the reproducibility of data analyses and reliability of data recovery. Intact Digital provides organizations and individuals with the assurance that their digital assets and information technology investments are protected from software obsolescence and remain usable beyond the typical 1-2 year software replacement cycle for as long as needed. Maintaining obsolete software versions on legacy operating systems is essential if recovery to the original system of record is required.

The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud centralizes data from thousands of sources and engineers them to a vendor-agnostic format that is harmonized, compliant, liquid, and actionable (known as Tetra Data ). By centralizing scientific data into a universally adoptable format, customers can easily automate workflows and perform advanced analytics, resulting in improved outcomes and productivity. These include AI/ML models and data analyses that need to remain stable, accessible and reproducible for decades.

"We're thrilled to join the Tetra Partner Network and further promote a proactive approach to the management of software systems in order to connect our digital past to our future," said Natasa Milic-Frayling, Founder and CEO, Intact Digital. "Our partnership will allow customers to future-proof their current software and provide timeless access to their data."

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "Adding Intact Digital to our ecosystem allows the life science industry to benefit from partners working together to build the best solutions for regulated pharma."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Intact Digital

Intact Digital is the Digital Continuity company, founded in January 2016 and supported by the Accelerate Programme at the Cambridge University Judge Business School, United Kingdom. Based in the heart of Silicon Fen, the company engages computer science and business experts to provide an effective and sustainable platform for long-term hosting and use of legacy software. Intact Digital is the first service of its kind, redefining the relationship between technology providers and technology users for the benefit of both. By extending and managing the technology lifetime, it protects the value of data, knowledge, and technology investments and enables ethical and responsible technology innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.intact.digital/

