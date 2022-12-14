Executives from Ogilvy and IBM join forces to launch Thematically Speaking podcast

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, executives from Ogilvy and IBM announced the launch of an all-new short-form podcast for people curious about product-led growth, B2B marketing and purposeful impact. The podcast, appropriately titled Thematically Speaking, will be hosted by Ari Sheinkin and Rajesh Midha and will highlight practical knowledge and insights gained over decades in the business, all discussed through the lens of various seemingly unrelated themes or stories. Ari Sheinkin is the Vice President, Global Demand at IBM, and Rajesh Midha is the President of Ogilvy Experience and CEO of Bottle Rocket, an Ogilvy subsidiary company.

During each casual conversation, Ari and Rajesh will wander purposefully through life and work experiences to uncover new learnings that B2B marketers and product-driven executives can apply to their daily lives. The first two episodes were released this week with themes ranging from Ancient Greece to infomercials, for example. Upcoming themes that will be leveraged include the Labryinth, imagination vs. reality, the Flat Earth theory, and work-life balance, among others.

"Ari is one of the smartest and most engaging people on the planet and we always have such fascinating and enlightening conversations when we are together. We figured, why not share that with the world! Yes, we know, it's just another podcast, but we hope to shed light on common business challenges as we juxtapose them with everyday life experiences," states Rajesh.

"Rajesh is my go-to thought partner on all big, bold, amorphous questions about marketing and demand and experience," says Ari. "From the day we met, I loved his energy, curiosity, willingness to play. Truly, this podcast is just my excuse to get together with Rajesh for a fun, random, thought-provoking 20 minutes. If anyone else wants to listen, that's cool too."

The episodic series will officially kick off in the new year with short-form conversations launching every other week in 2023.

About the hosts

Ari Sheinkin leads demand for IBM globally. He is growth leader who specializes in applying advanced analytics to deliver over $20B in annual marketing sourced revenue. Rajesh Midha is a customer engagement, digital experience, and technology enthusiast with deep expertise in growing a brand's value through innovation. He is responsible for creating digital, physical, and human-centric experiences in his roles at both Ogilvy and Bottle Rocket. Connect with Ari and Rajesh on LinkedIn here and here.

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is a digital experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is part of the Ogilvy Experience worldwide network. To learn more about Bottle Rocket, please visit www.bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com.

