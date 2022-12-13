ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY RESEARCHERS AMONG ILLINOIS SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY COALITION'S FIFTH ANNUAL "RESEARCHERS TO KNOW"

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science announced today that two of its biomedical researchers, Joanna Dabrowska , PhD, PharmD, and Noah Rosenblatt , PhD, were recently recognized in the Illinois Science & Technology Coalition (ISTC)'s annual survey of "Illinois Researchers to Know 2022."

(PRNewsfoto/Rosalind Franklin Univ.) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Dabrowska, associate professor in RFU's Center for Neurobiology of Stress Resilience and Psychiatric Disorders , was recently awarded $2.36 million by the National Institutes of Health to study potential anxiety-disorder therapies — a continuation of her previous NIH funding of $2 million in the same field. Dr. Rosenblatt, associate professor in the Center for Lower Extremity Ambulatory Research (CLEAR) and assistant dean of research for the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine , was recently awarded $1.2 million in funding by the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, a pair of grants that will investigate barriers to foot health in people with diabetes and mobility in military veterans who wear prosthetic devices.

"Illinois Researchers to Know 2022" features a total of 24 scientists from 10 institutions of research and higher education that, in addition to Rosalind Franklin University, include Illinois State University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, DePaul University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Chicago, Northern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Argonne National Laboratory.

In creating the list, ISTC reached out to university partners across the state to nominate faculty with demonstrated excellence in their work. An emphasis was also placed on researchers who have recently achieved milestones, such as publishing an influential paper, receiving national recognition, or commercializing a new innovation.

"What follows is a cross-section of noteworthy faculty from all corners of the state — each possessing unique research strengths that illustrate the critical role of Illinois' university research in the national innovation economy," the ISTC stated.

Dr. Ronald Kaplan, RFU's executive vice president for research, noted that RFU has been represented among "Researchers to Know" since the list's inception.

"We are delighted that Dr. Dabrowska and Dr. Rosenblatt are recognized in this prestigious list of Illinois researchers," he said.

ABOUT RFU

RFU encompasses six colleges and more than 10 research centers and institutes. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu .

CONTACT:

Office of Marketing and Communications

dan.moran@rosalindfranklin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science