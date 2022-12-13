Roanoke home service expert offers five tips to cut utility bills this winter

Southern Trust Home Services provides a checklist of inflation-busting ideas to help homeowners grapple with rising energy costs

ROANOKE, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter arrives and temperatures begin to drop, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, says homeowners can offset rising energy and utility rates this winter by following this list of proven tips.

"Like it or not, cold weather is on the way, and that means we'll be turning up the heat and taking more hot showers here in Roanoke," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "That extra comfort is nice until the bills arrive. Thankfully, there are a variety of ways homeowners can reduce energy costs and save some additional money for the holidays."

Puzio said homeowners can easily make the following changes without sacrificing comfort.

Turning down the thermostat. Most homeowners set their thermostat at 68 degrees during the winter but many don't know they can lower the temperature even more when they are away or sleeping. Homeowners can also purchase a programmable or smart thermostat that they can pre-program to make temperature adjustments. A smart thermostat can also "learn" a family's routine so that it makes the changes based upon their schedule. Closing doors to unused rooms. If there are rooms that aren't used as often, keeping the doors to those rooms closed will allow the heat to remain in the room so the HVAC system won't have to work as hard. Limiting their time in the shower. Homeowners can save on both water and electricity or gas by taking quicker showers. A warm shower may feel revitalizing but it can also use 17 to 20 gallons of water. Installing low-flow showerheads and toilets. A low-flow showerhead either mixes air with the water from the faucet to reduce water usage or forces water through smaller openings to deliver a strong spray by using less water. A low-flow toilet uses pressurized air in the tank so that it can use less water to push the water in the bowl down the drain. Maintaining home comfort systems regularly. Having a home's heating system tuned up once a year can save homeowners money on utility bills because it allows the system to run as the manufacturer intended. As an added bonus, a tune-up can also alert homeowners to potential problems that can be addressed before the heating goes out on the coldest day of the year. Homeowners should also regularly change their filters as part of their regular maintenance. Clogged filters prevent heating systems from running at their most efficient.

"These are simple changes that many homeowners just don't think about, especially as the holidays get closer and we're spending time shopping and getting ready," Puzio said. "But they are changes that can help save a lot of money in the long run. As the cost of everything continues to go up, finding the hidden savings in a little proactive maintenance really helps."

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services and drain cleaning to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. The company provides 24/7 emergency services, financing options and lifetime guarantees. As Roanoke's first home services company to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

