Meroxa Selected to Work with Space Systems Command on Data Transformation Effort

Meroxa will develop a real-time event streaming data architecture to enhance the onboarding velocity of U.S. and allied sensor data into the Unified Data Library

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meroxa , a Data Application Platform as a Service (DAPaaS), announced today it has been selected for a Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) Phase II contract through AFWERX, a United States Air Force program, in the amount of $1.25M. This award will allow Meroxa to develop a real-time event streaming data architecture to advance the integration of U.S. and allied sensor data into the Unified Data Library with the ability to easily scale for future mission needs.

Over the course of the Phase II contract, in partnership with U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command Cross Mission Data Branch, Meroxa will develop a resilient infrastructure for accelerated integration of sensor data into the Department of the Air Force data fabric. Successful adaptation of the Meroxa platform will enable data producers and consumers to integrate and consume real-time data pipelines in support of space situational awareness.

"Meroxa provides a game changing, scalable and resilient data infrastructure that provides real time integration of data in support of space domain awareness, at the speed of need," said Lt. Col. Dan Kimmich, materiel leader, SSC Cross Mission Data. "The military, like most organizations, are flooded by immovable data which can be a hindrance to progress. Meroxa's technology will enable the USSF to move data more quickly, more securely, more reliably to where it is needed most."

"We're thrilled to be selected to work with Space Systems Command on this important data transformation effort," added DeVaris Brown, CEO and Co-Founder at Meroxa. "At Meroxa, we've demonstrated the power of real-time data solutions, and this contract gives us the opportunity to expand the real-world value of our platform across all domains of the DoD."

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The Air Force began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the Air Force funded. Meroxa was awarded a contract in May 2022 and has been working to provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States.

About Meroxa



Meroxa is a Data Application Platform as a Service (DAPaaS). We empower data-centric teams with the tools they need to deliver data products using their existing workflows. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Meroxa automates repetitive DataOps functions while enabling developers to build and configure reusable components that scale dynamically.

Run by a group of developers that have spent our careers developing software for large-scale deployments, Meroxa maximizes the power of data. To learn more, please visit: https://www.meroxa.com/ .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

Additional information is available at: https://www.afwerx.com/ .

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/ .

