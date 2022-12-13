Mars Steps Into The Performance Nutrition Game With New SNICKERS® Hi Protein Bars

With the legendary flavor, SNICKERS Hi Protein bars stave off hunger, without sacrificing flavor

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNICKERS®, proudly part of Mars, announced SNICKERS Hi Protein bars, a brand-new performance nutrition bar. SNICKERS Hi Protein bars feature the same satisfying chocolate, caramel and peanut ingredients iconic to SNICKERS but now packed with twenty (20) grams of protein offering the nutritional profile consumers expect, with the taste they crave.

Whether you are an extreme athlete or perhaps emerging as exercise-curious, SNICKERS Hi Protein bars are the satisfying solution for people who want the benefit of high protein without sacrificing on taste.

"Mars is consumer obsessed, and after talking with many consumers through the product development process, it was clear that the performance nutrition category was missing one key ingredient - delicious tasting products," said Michelle Deignan, Senior Brand Director, Mars Wrigley. "With the demand for delicious tasting protein bars increasing, SNICKERS Hi Protein bars are guaranteed to be a hit whether you work out avidly, casually or are looking for a delicious snack with more protein."

SNICKERS Hi Protein bars will be available at select retailers beginning January 2023, with the product set to be available nationwide later in the year. SNICKERS Hi Protein will be available in a single size (2.01 oz) bar.

