JSI Names Alicia Waller as Global People Officer

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JSI has named Alicia Waller as global people officer, a leadership role to advance JSI's culture of integrity, excellence, and professionalism throughout its family of organizations, including World Education, Inc., and the Partnership for Supply Chain Management.

Waller is a leader in aligning an organizational workforce with its strategic business goals. With 27 years of building and strengthening HR infrastructures, she has launched and managed programs across all human capital functional areas for government, professional services, and nonprofit entities.

"Alicia has a stellar combination of strategic planning and HR expertise. JSI's people are our greatest asset to forge vital public health solutions with government and community partners worldwide. We created this position to ensure that our teams continue to be committed, nurtured, and inspired, and we found an excellent leader in Alicia," said JSI CEO Margaret Crotty, to whom Waller will report. JSI has more than 4,100 staff members in 45 countries.

Waller was most recently chief people officer at the National Council on Aging, a U.S. nonprofit bridging change for the economic, health, and social well-being of older adults. There she elevated the HR strategy, developed accountability metrics for equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives, and embedded tools to sustain the organization's capabilities.

Prior to that, Waller was the chief human resources officer at Amideast, a large international organization focused on education, training, and development programs in the Middle East and Northern Africa. There she aligned the HR strategy with the organizational plan, introduced new data systems and performance management tools, and upscaled training globally.

Earlier, Waller held senior roles at L-3/Engility, Cambridge Healthcare Management, Medstar Research Institute, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She has extensive experience as a government contractor, including for the Department of Defense.

Waller has an MBA, an MS in international management, and a BS in business management and HR from the University of Maryland, and is a SHRM senior certified professional. She has a diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace certificate from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business. Waller spends her free time with her son and daughter and volunteers as a navigator for Hire Autism, a nonprofit based in Virginia.

JSI is a global public health organization dedicated to greater health equity and better health outcomes for individuals and communities in the U.S. and around the world. Its affiliate World Education, Inc . is a global nonprofit organization committed to education and social and economic development programs. www.jsi.com

The Partnership for Supply Chain Management helps funders, governments, and public health programs reach their goals of saving lives and serving people in some of the most challenging places on earth. Its mission is to strengthen, develop, and manage secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable global supply chains to improve the health and well-being of people in low- and middle-income countries through increased access to high-quality and affordable health products. pfscm.org

