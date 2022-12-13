GoGuardian Elevates Michael Jonas to Co-President and Chief Operating Officer

Jonas has played a critical role driving GoGuardian's strategic and financial growth, positioning the company as a leader in supporting positive student outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGuardian, the leading learning company providing proven solutions to create effective, engaging, and safer learning environments, today announced Michael Jonas has been appointed Co-President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Since joining GoGuardian in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jonas has guided the company through exceptional growth in support of its mission to help all learners feel ready and inspired to solve the world's greatest challenges.

Michael Jonas, Co-President and COO at GoGuardian (PRNewswire)

During Jonas's tenure as CFO, the company's portfolio of award-winning learning tools has grown, now ranking among the most widely-used technologies in the United States. Jonas led the acquisitions of Pear Deck , Edulastic , and TutorMe , and he oversaw a $200 million strategic investment from Tiger Global Management , which valued GoGuardian at well over $1 billion. GoGuardian has tripled its employee base since Jonas first joined the company and now serves more than 25 million students and 686,000 educators across America.

"Mike's leadership, strategic acumen, and laser focus on our mission to improve learning outcomes have been invaluable as GoGuardian continues to innovate solutions for students' and educators' most pressing educational needs," said Advait Shinde, co-founder and CEO at GoGuardian. "We have an incredible opportunity ahead to support millions more students around the world through our research-backed tools and technologies, and I'm grateful to have Mike step into an even larger leadership role as we move into this next chapter."

As Co-President and COO, Jonas will lead GoGuardian's revenue and strategic initiatives, driving operational excellence across the organization and ensuring the company continues to serve customers and students at the highest level. His cross-functional teams will work to best position GoGuardian to deliver on its vision of meaningfully impacting student learning.

"Schools are facing seemingly insurmountable challenges right now, including a growing student mental health crisis and the urgent need for learning recovery," said Jonas. "I'm honored to work alongside many mission-driven colleagues at GoGuardian who firmly believe we can deliver technologies that help meet these complex challenges. I'm also energized to help lead our company into the future, where our learning solutions can benefit many more learners on an unprecedented scale."

Before GoGuardian, Jonas served as CFO of ThriftBooks, one of the largest online sellers of used books in the word. He also spent 14 years at Microsoft, where he held various senior financial and operational roles across the company.

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian provides simple, proven solutions to help create effective, engaging, and safer learning environments. Our award-winning system of learning tools is purpose-built for K-12 and trusted by school leaders to promote effective teaching and equitable engagement while empowering educators to help keep students safe. Learn more at goguardian.com .

Contact

press@goguardian.com

GoGuardian logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoGuardian