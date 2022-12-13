G FUEL and Ubisoft Keep It Cool and Introduce "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege" Collaboration

G FUEL Black Ice Is Available for Pre-Order in a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft, today announced its new Black Ice flavor inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com.

G FUEL Black Ice, inspired by (PRNewswire)

During a mission, you must be cool and stay FROSTy at all times! BUCK up and keep your focus on high alert! G FUEL now has a new gadget for all Operators! Introducing the G FUEL "Black Ice" Collector's Box – inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege from Ubisoft.

This full-art Collector's Box celebrates Operation Black Ice, Rainbow Six Siege's first-ever post launch season from 2016 that introduced Frost and Buck, two Canadian JTF2 Operators along with the fan-favorite Black Ice weapon skins. Inside is a 40-serving tub of the crisp and sweet mix of Blackberry, Pear, and Vanilla flavors. Operators will also find G FUEL's brand-new 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup painted in that clean, exclusive, Black Ice skin.

"It's been great working with the team over at G FUEL on this Rainbow Six Siege collaboration and coming up with a brand-new flavour. Taste test approved!" said Ubisoft Transmedia Project Manager Dominique Létourneau. "Operation Black Ice remains to this day such a popular season, I have no doubt this new range of products will be sought after amongst Rainbow Six Siege fans."

G FUEL Black Ice Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"We are huge fans of teamwork here," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "So, teaming up with Ubisoft to bring fans a flavor and a new style of cup inspired by one of the coolest looks in Rainbow Six history was a mission success!"

Don't be caught at a tactical disadvantage! Pre-order the new G FUEL Black Ice Collector's Box – inspired by Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL



G FUEL provides a zero-sugar, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, SSSniperWolf, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, Ubisoft, The Tetris Company and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 80 million registered players, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy's video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy's, Rainbow Six, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL