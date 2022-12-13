YakAttack teams up with eight outdoor brands to give away the ultimate kayak fishing package to one lucky winner

FARMVILLE, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Anglers, kayakers, and people who love the outdoors, YakAttack has just released its biggest giveaway yet!



The 2022 Fully Loaded Christmas Kayak giveaway features the best fishing and kayaking gear out there right now. Teaming up with eight other companies, YakAttack is giving away a grand prize to one lucky winner!

With Christmas right around the corner, YakAttack wants to give back to the kayak fishing community that has helped turn the company into a leading industry retailer.

From leading industry brands like NRS, Batson Enterprises, and Zman, this giveaway features some of the most innovative and high-quality gear for anyone seeking adventure on the water. Valued at $5,500, this grand prize includes an inflatable fishing kayak, a customized high-performance kayak rod, prize packs from the best brands out there right now, and so much more! Read on to learn what companies YakAttack has partnered with and the prizes they have contributed.

YakAttack - A prize pack featuring some of their most popular products.

NRS, Inc. - A STAR Pike Inflatable Fishing Kayaks.

Batson Enterprises - A customized high-performance kayak rod built with their choice of rod blank from the Rainshadow Eternity RX10 series and Batson's premium component options.

Seaguar - A prize pack of over $800 of their high-quality fishing line.

Zman - A prize pack consisting of a mix of their products valued at $500 .

Jetty Life - A $500 gift certificate.

Orion - A Orion Core 35-quart cooler in Pacific blue.

Chota Outdoor Gear - A $200 gift certificate.

Bending Branches - A Bending Branches Angler Classic in Tidal Blue.

Details of giveaway:

The giveaway started on December 1, 2022, and will end on January 3, 2023 at 3:00 pm EST. The winner will be drawn at random and announced on 1/3 on both Instagram and Facebook at 5 pm EST and contacted via email to claim the prize. Valid to USA residents only, and you must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Enter the giveaway at YakAttack for your chance to win!

About Yakattack

YakAttack is the best source for American-made kayak fishing gear and accessories . As a company, they strive to put their customers, values, and product quality above all else. This giveaway is a way of saying thank you to their customers for choosing to shop YakAttack for all of their kayak and fishing needs.

