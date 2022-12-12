SymphonyAI expands Microsoft collaboration, makes Sensa financial crime prevention solution available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

EnterpriseAI leader accelerating innovation to combat financial crime with transformative, next-generation AI-based solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today it is expanding its role as a Microsoft partner with its Sensa product for detecting and preventing financial crime.

The Sensa product, from the SymphonyAI Sensa vertical, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It joins SymphonyAI NetReveal for transaction filtering and sanctions screening, along with three other SymphonyAI vertical solution areas—manufacturing, retail, and IT service management—already available in the Azure Marketplace.

Sensa uses highly advanced AI and machine learning to uncover criminal activity and suspicious behaviors by analyzing, discovering, and interpreting financial data. Sensa builds a complete map of customer, third-party, and user behavior to generate crime and risk alerts and predictive insights. Sensa reduces investigation time and, in turn, an organization's operational costs by significantly reducing false positives. The end user receives easy-to-understand and explainable risk-based views of customers.

"Sensa and Microsoft Azure together form a powerful combination that marks our continued growth to improve risk management for the world's leading financial institutions," said SymphonyAI Sensa CEO Simon Moss. "Coming shortly after the close of SymphonyAI's NetReveal acquisition and the launch of our SymphonyAI NetReveal-Sensa Suite, adding Sensa to the marketplace opens yet another door for financial leaders to take advantage of our ongoing commitment to making material improvements in the detection and prevention of financial crime."

"SymphonyAI vertical solutions are designed to combine the most in-depth understandings of business challenges with AI applications tailored to key industries," said Kumar Abhimanyu, SVP of strategic partnerships at SymphonyAI. "We're pleased to work with Microsoft to provide enterprises with AI solutions that help them work efficiently and modernize operations. Our financial services vertical is leading the transformation of financial crime prevention and operational effectiveness for banks and fintech companies. Sensa on Microsoft Azure means that financial organizations looking for those capabilities now have a superior solution."

"Running artificial intelligence on a secure and robust cloud platform helps financial institutions streamline operations and turn data silos into transparency to protect their customer data and transactions," said Ulrich Homann, corporate vice president of cloud + AI at Microsoft. "SymphonyAI is delivering high-scale transaction monitoring and regulatory compliance solutions to banks around the world that are looking to optimize their spend without sacrificing trust."

The other vertical solutions available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace are:

The SymphonyAI solutions available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace can be sold by the Microsoft sales team, expanding the reach of both companies' offerings. All SymphonyAI solutions available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace run on Microsoft Azure, removing the added cost of storage and computational capabilities required when running AI outside a cloud ecosystem.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Media Contact:

Megan Duero, Gale Strategies

mduero@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE SymphonyAI