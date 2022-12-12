Corrigan Oil Selects iRely for Its New ERP System

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC, an innovative partner providing enterprise software for petroleum distributors and convenience stores, announces Corrigan Oil has selected iRely as their partner of choice for its comprehensive ERP and operational software solution.

Founded in 1958, Corrigan Oil is a family business in its 3rd generation, owned by Mike and Tim Corrigan. Corrigan is a distributor of fuel, lubes, and propane, headquartered in Michigan. With offices in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, they distribute in more than 20 states and Canada. iRely will be replacing their current back-office systems, while also becoming their single Logistics solution.

Corrigan has started their Business Process Review (BPR) with the iRely team, overviewing goals and improvement areas across their accounting and finance processes and warehouse management.

"Corrigan has been in this industry for a long time, but there is always opportunity to improve business processes, which the iRely team did a great job of highlighting," shared Brandon Knowles, Corrigan's CIO. "I'm particularly interested in iRely's use of cloud-based technology and investments in product development. From my perspective, the iRely product will continue to be invested in and remain a leader within this industry. Because of the way iRely works with its customer base for product feedback and improvement, we know this is going to be a long-term partnership."

"Corrigan is one of the largest jobbers in the Midwest and we are not looking to slow down - we need to be at the forefront of what we are providing our customers. said Jon DeAngelis, Corrigan's COO. "To accomplish this, we needed a collaborative partner, and iRely looks to be the most complete solution on the market today."

"We are immensely proud to be welcoming Corrigan into the iRely family of customers" stated Dylan Gamboa, SVP of iRely's Petro division. "This partnership with iRely will enable Corrigan to integrate their business units and provide end-to-end visibility on all their operations to enhance their growing business."

Corrigan Oil is one of several petroleum and C-store organizations recently added to the growing iRely customer base.

iRely's commitment to customer success has made the company a global leader in digital transformation, providing best-in-class software for commodity management, energy distribution, retail, grain operations, and agribusinesses. iRely has leveraged its deep industry experience to build lasting partnerships, delivering end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) and commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) solutions to their global customer base.

