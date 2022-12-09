Nova Bus to provide 100% electric bus to Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is electrified to announce its LFSe+ will be joining the shuttle service of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games from January 12-22, 2023. The LFSe+ is the 40' long-range 100% battery electric bus model of Nova Bus. This partnership is perfectly aligned with Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games' "Save Winter" sustainability goals, which include reducing and mitigating the carbon footprint of the Games.

Nova Bus Logo (CNW Group/Nova Bus) (PRNewswire)

Nova Bus is proud to provide solutions to support the transportation sector's transition to electromobility. Thanks to its long driving range and the elimination of all pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), the LFSe+ in a first-choice vehicle for sustainable transit. The long-range electric bus that will be provided to the Lake Placid Games will run on the shuttle route in the Olympic Village, providing clean air transport to all athletes and participants.

The FISU World University Games is the largest winter multi-sport collegiate athletic event in the world. The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games will welcome over 1,500 athletes from more than 50 countries and 600 universities to compete in 12 sports and 86 medal events. The World University Games 2023' sustainability initiatives under the "Together We Can – Save Winter" motto include commitments to reduce and mitigate the Games' carbon footprint by incorporating hybrid and electric vehicles to the fleet, such as the Nova Bus LFSe+.

The announcement was made on December 8, 2022, during the Torch Relay stop at the Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh, New York.

"We want to welcome the Torch Relay to Plattsburgh," said Michael S. Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor. "Nova Bus' commitment to serving the FISU World University Games with their LFSe+ bus line places them on the world stage. Well known for producing a premier product and being an innovator in the industry, they continue to lead the North American market, securing contracts both near and far. We are proud to have them serving as Plattsburgh Ambassadors sharing this state-of-the-art product made here in our town by a dedicate workforce who shares in the mission of the Games. This partnership demonstrates our region's commitment to achieve a more sustainable future."

"The North Country has a remarkable history of hosting the world in international sports competitions, with excellent facilities and most importantly with enthusiasm and warm hospitality," says Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. "The University Games in January will write a great new chapter in that history, thanks to years of experienced planning and the extensive modernization of our region's winter sports venues by the State. And happily, that chapter will include participation by our very own Nova Bus, highlighting its new LFSe+ electric buses. We thank Nova Bus for its special commitment and know that everyone in the North Country will show the thousands of international visitors heading our way why this is one of the truly special places on earth. Onward and upward!"

Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, the Organizing Committee of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, said: "Showing an electric bus strengthens our commitment to hosting the most sustainable FISU winter Games and our Save Winter initiatives. Additionally, Nova Bus has a large presence in Plattsburgh, and we are proud to highlight and support regional businesses."

"We want to thank Nova Bus for this great collaboration, and are thrilled to know that the World University Games athletes will be using the 'Powered by Hydro-Québec' all electric shuttle bus, said Serge Abergel, Chief Operating Officer at Hydro-Québec US. "We commend the Lake Placid World University Games' emphasis on climate and sustainability, which is reflective of New York State's bold climate commitments. And are proud, through our reliable renewable energy, to be longstanding partners in the decarbonization effort."

"We are absolutely thrilled about this partnership with the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games and to be providing our flagship LFSe+ for the shuttle service," said Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus. "This is a unique opportunity for us to contribute zero-emission transport to a major sporting event, highlighting the critical importance of fighting climate change to preserve winter as we know it. We are proud of playing our part in the transportation ecosystem and are excited to participate in the sustainability initiatives of these FISU Games."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com.

About the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games

The FISU World University Games is the largest winter multi-sport collegiate athletic event in the world. Collegiate-athletes, between the ages of 17 and 25, are eligible to enter. In 2018, Lake Placid was selected to host the 2023 FISU World University Games Winter. New York State is proud to be hosting these Games and looks forward to showcasing New York and the North Country to an international audience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nova Bus