AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the fourth quarter 2022 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN), 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO), 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP), and 7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCL).

Series

Ticker

Per Annum

Dividend Rate

Dividend Per

Depositary Share(1)

Payment Date

Record Date

C

AGNCN

9.19014%(2)



$0.57438

January 17, 2023

January 1, 2023



D

AGNCM

6.875%(3)

$0.4296875

January 17, 2023

January 1, 2023



E



AGNCO

6.50%(4)

$0.40625

January 17, 2023

January 1, 2023

F

AGNCP

6.125%(5)

$0.3828125

January 17, 2023

January 1, 2023

G

AGNCL

7.750%(6)

$0.65122(7)

January 17, 2023

January 1, 2023



(1) Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock, Series F Preferred Stock and Series G Preferred Stock, as applicable.



(2) The Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum. Three-Month LIBOR for the dividend period from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023 is 4.07914% per annum



(3) The Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum.

(4) The Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.

(5) The Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.

(6) The Series G Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2027 at a fixed rate of 7.75% per annum. From and including October 15, 2027, the dividend rate will reset during each reset period at a fixed rate equal to the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 4.39% per annum.

(7) The Series G dividend amount reflects the dividend payable for the long initial dividend period from the initial issuance date of September 14, 2022 through January 13, 2023.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.