Sayata Announces EasyFirm - The Fastest Way To Get Five Firm Cyber Quotes For SMBs

The distribution platform now delivers up to five bindable cyber insurance quotes in seconds.

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata , the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the release of EasyFirm, a new offering developed for brokers to quickly secure bindable cyber insurance quotes on the spot.

EasyFirm is a short form of additional cyber-related questions integrated into the Sayata submissions process. Brokers can choose to answer the additional EasyFirm questions right then and there. Once they hit "submit," they'll instantly receive up to five completely bindable quotes from leading cyber insurance providers. With a signed application, brokers can then immediately proceed to bind an account on the Sayata platform.

If a broker wants more quote options or just wants to skip the EasyFirm questions, they only need to answer the initial five-question form. As before, Sayata instantly returns up to 10 cyber insurance quotes. These quotes are strong indicators of the cost and terms of coverage but require confirmation of basic cyber security details to "firm up" a given quote.

"EasyFirm is a response to the growing market need to streamline the often arduous process of securing cyber coverage for small and medium businesses," said Sayata's CEO, Asaf Lifshitz. "We worked closely with our market and broker partners to create a short-form, unified solution that streamlines the more intensive elements of securing cyber insurance for carriers and brokers alike. Markets get the details needed to underwrite policies, and brokers get actionable quotes they can move on instantly."

About Sayata

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance brokers and carriers that focus on small-to-medium businesses. The Sayata platform streamlines the quote-bind-issue process allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly place more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently. Over 1,900 users across 120+ brokerages and carriers have partnered with Sayata to grow their SMB book.

