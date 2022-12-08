MetTel Named Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the Third Straight Year

MetTel is the only Communications Carrier named Leader for 2020, 2021 and 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services (MNS). This is the third consecutive year MetTel has been the only communications carrier named a Leader since the inception of the report in 2020.

According to the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Managed Network Services: "I&O leaders will find that key differentiators among providers include level of support, network operations automation, service delivery expertise and, ultimately, customer experience. As the enterprise invests in complex cloud, virtualization and IT infrastructure, careful consideration of these elements beyond simple managed device types (i.e., routers and switches) is imperative."

"We are honored to be recognized as a three-time Leader of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "We believe this is a reflection of our commitment to our enterprise clients as a strategic partner for network management, that brings together automation-enhanced network management with SD-WAN, security, network access and now POTS Transformation in a seamless managed service."

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services: "By the end of 2024, more than 50% of software-defined, wide-area network (SD-WAN) customers will be actively adopting secure access service edge (SASE) architecture, compared with approximately 35% in 2021."

"The accelerating pace of technology advancement, widening IT skills gap and perma-crisis new normal have all driven the need for fully managed services," said MetTel CTO Ed Fox. "IT enterprises today need the assurance of available skilled and automated resources and a network that runs itself, regardless of macro-economic or business conditions."

A copy of the full report can be viewed online.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

