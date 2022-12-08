Akima Joint Venture Awarded $333.9M Tinker Air Force Base Civil Engineering Services-Operations Management (CESOM) Contract

Will provide approximately 400 personnel to deliver operations and management services

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that Akima Range Readiness Operations (ARRO), a joint venture of Akima and Amentum, has been awarded a contract to provide operations and management (O&M) services at Tinker Air Force Base (AFB) in Oklahoma City, OK. This contract, awarded by the 72nd Civil Engineer Squadron, has a potential 7-year period of performance and a total contract value of $333 million if all options are exercised.

"Akima is honored by this contract award, and the expansion of our support to the U.S. Air Force at a hub for sustainment as well as a home to many major flying units," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "This award demonstrates the expertise and deep resources that Akima and Amentum bring to ensure the readiness of our nation's most critical military facilities."

The CESOM contract is the Air Force's largest facility O&M contract, with a scope that includes support for over 19 million square feet at more than 425 major facilities. Tinker AFB is the host site for the Air Force Sustainment Center, which provides war-fighting expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through world-class depot maintenance, supply chain management, and installation support.

ARRO will provide responsive installation and support services for Tinker AFB facilities and infrastructure, both built and natural. The company will manage approximately 400 employees in the delivery of modernization efforts, continuous improvement, and high-quality operations support.

The Akima portfolio of companies is dedicated to delivering the critical services required to operate and sustain facilities and equipment of all sizes. Akima companies provide the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and NASA with facilities and logistics programs that reduce downtime and extend operational lifespans of our customers' assets.

About Akima Range Readiness Operations

The Akima Range Readiness Operations (ARRO) team is an 8(a) Mentor-Protégé joint venture formed by RiverTech, an Akima Company, and Amentum. ARRO combines the expert civil engineering services and operations management capabilities and deep resources of two companies into a single, integrated 8(a) entity.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

