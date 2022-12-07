On public roads from spring 2023

BERN, Switzerland, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech start-up LOXO today unveiled its autonomous vehicle for last mile delivery. Developed and produced in Switzerland, it will be on public roads for the first time in spring 2023. This will be the first commercial application of an autonomous last mile delivery vehicle in Switzerland and presumably in all of Europe. However, LOXO is not only intended to ride on local roads, but in other countries too. The focus lies on Germany and Great Britain. The claim for the new transport solution is no less than to revolutionise autonomous mobility and e-commerce and to become the standard for home deliveries. Thanks to disruptive technology, LOXO is not only safe and sustainable on the road – it also offers an answer to the current problems in the area of last mile delivery such as low margins, high delivery costs or lack of drivers.

Swiss start-up LOXO presents market-ready autonomous vehicle for last mile delivery. In the picture: Lara Amini-Rentsch, Amin Amini. (PRNewswire)

The rapid growth of e-commerce and the need of customers to receive goods quickly poses numerous challenges. With regard to home deliveries, these are above all high costs, a lack of drivers and a poor environmental balance. The Swiss start-up LOXO promises to solve all these problems with its autonomous vehicle for last mile delivery. "Thanks to electric propulsion, optimal charging capacity and the autonomous, unmanned driving mode, LOXO increases the efficiency and flexibility of home deliveries. In addition, the carbon footprint is reduced through the principle of shared mobility", says Amin Amini, co-founder and CEO of LOXO.

Lara Amini-Rentsch, co-founder and business lead, specifies the economic advantages: "LOXO enables scalable, time-independent and high-margin deliveries. Buyers can decide for themselves when they want to receive their order while paying less. Retailers, in turn, can increase their margins. Accordingly, we are convinced that LOXO will revolutionise e-commerce and become the standard for last mile delivery."

Vehicle and service in one

LOXO is an autonomous vehicle coupled with services, also called Autonomous Delivery as a Service (ADaaS). On the one hand, it can be used for deliveries from the supplier to the end consumer or business customer, on the other hand, it is suitable for hub-to-hub transports. The overall product consists of three components: (1) the vehicle incl. maintenance and servicing, (2) a software service package and (3) the "customer success package", which includes the development of a customer- specific use cases.

Unique technological approach guarantees highest safety

"LOXO's USPs include its optimised cargo volume for the European market and its full integration into the customer's IT. It is also the world's first vehicle without rotating sensors", says Claudio Panizza, CTO and the third of the founders. "Instead, the LOXO vehicle is equipped with a unique combination of radar, lidar, sonar, camera, and powerful algorithm. As a result, it detects people and objects in a 360-degree field of view and guarantees maximum safety." Any sign of danger immediately initiates an emergency stop. In addition, LOXO's speed fits in well with city traffic and every journey is monitored by trained personnel. If necessary, they can intervene at any time.

First commercial application in Switzerland and Europe

2023 will be an exciting year for LOXO. In spring 2023, the pre-sale will start, followed by the first autonomous deliveries on public ground. What's special: It will be the first commercial application of an autonomous delivery vehicle in Switzerland and presumably in all of Europe.

About LOXO

LOXO AG was founded in 2021 by Amin Amini, Lara Amini-Rentsch and Claudio Panizza in the canton of Bern. Together with its partners, the Rosas Center, the Fribourg University of Applied Sciences (HTA-FR), and Swiss Moves, LOXO has developed an intelligent autonomous delivery vehicle that solves the problems of last mile delivery on both the supplier and customer side. LOXO Alpha was presented to the public in December 2022 and will be on Swiss roads for the first time in spring 2023.

