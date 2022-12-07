Suvoda Launches eCOA-Specific Language and Design Toolkit as Solution Moves to Second Phase of Early Adopter Program

Practical, innovative functionality seeks to alleviate eCOA burdens, reduce time-to-launch, and improve site, clinician, and patient experience.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, today announced that as part of its single platform rollout, its electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) solution is moving to the second phase of the Early Adopter program. This solution, designed to work seamlessly with Suvoda IRT and eConsent, focuses on tackling the historical inefficiencies that continue to plague eCOA, such as gaps in overall delivery and execution quality, time consuming translations and localization processes, and logistics related to device management.

"eCOA is not a new concept, yet the full promise of this eClinical technology has yet to be realized by sponsors and CROs, and most importantly, clinical trial participants," explains Jill Platko, vice president, scientific services at Suvoda. "In support of Suvoda's mission to enhance the clinical trial process, Suvoda did not want to simply offer another eCOA solution. But instead, wanted to dive into the gaps that make current eCOA implementations so challenging."

Practical Innovations Simplify eCOA Implementations

As it moves into the next phase of the early adopter program, Suvoda's eCOA solution incorporates input from its customers and includes reimagined processes in four key areas that have proven critical to successful eCOA implementations:

1. Questionnaire Design and Creation

Suvoda eCOA introduces a unique, easy-to-use, configuration-based toolkit designed to simplify and accelerate eCOA set-up and delivery. Within it, Suvoda offers a proprietary domain-specific language and creation tool that is tailor-made for eCOA questionnaires.

An innovative addition to the current eCOA product landscape, this tool simplifies eCOA questionnaire creation, accelerates localization, and improves access to previews. Questionnaires also can be defined, adjusted, translated, validated, and reused across modalities and devices, all in a regulatory-compliant environment. This licensing and localization functionality includes direct access for translation vendors to further streamline workflows and timelines to better meet the needs of any protocol, now and in the future.

2. Device Logistics

Drawing on its 10 years of experience managing the most urgent moments across thousands of trials around the world with its IRT solution and support, Suvoda is uniquely positioned to set the standard for eCOA device logistics. eCOA prioritizes the user experience. With proven processes for clinical trial supply chain and data management already in place, Suvoda eCOA will further improve real-time data capture and simplify device logistics for global clinical trial sites, sponsors, and patients.

3. Real-time Customer Care/Support

With the global capability of its devices and sites, Suvoda supports mission-critical issues in real-time — sustaining its reputation of responsive, reliable customer care. Congruous with its consistently high client satisfaction scores, the company prioritized providing the same level of global support excellence for its eCOA customers.

4. Patient Data Integrity through a Single Platform Approach

Suvoda's eCOA, paired with its market-leading IRT solution on a single, organically-built platform along with eConsent, ensures a worry-free, streamlined approach by reducing the number of integrations required for a clinical trial. This transparent integration ensures that patient data will be collected and shared seamlessly across the platform, giving users greater accessibility to data that is normalized, compliant, unified, and ready for analysis. This is a significant advancement that improves data integrity, positively impacts trial timelines and output, and creates a more unified user experience for patients and site users.

"With a proven track record in services delivery and execution across thousands of clinical trials around the world, Suvoda specializes in managing the demands of mission-critical, time-sensitive patient interactions," said Suvoda Chief Product Officer E.K. Koh. "We are logistics leaders in the clinical trial space — and the addition of eCOA to our platform further ensures we are centering the patient digital experience without increasing complexity."

Suvoda is still accepting participants in the Early Adopter program as eCOA moves into the next phase. Additional enhancements will be released in early 2023. Click here to inquire about becoming an early adopter.

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,000 trials across 65 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com . Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn .

