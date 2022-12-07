Klaytn's David Shin Joins Immutable as APAC Head of Business Development

A prominent thought leader and community builder with extensive experience in web3, David Shin will be integral in helping game studios and developers across APAC and EMEA integrate web3 functionality

SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading web3 gaming company Immutable has appointed David Shin, a crypto industry luminary and consultant for brands seeking advice on web3, as the new Head of Business Development for Asia-Pacific (APAC), in addition to serving as interim Head for the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. David joins Immutable from the Klaytn Global Group where he led the team focused on the adoption of the Klaytn blockchain globally.

"Today, Asia is one of the most active regions when it comes to the adoption of web3 and blockchain technologies in general, so having spent years and years working in these markets, it is extremely exciting for me to join Immutable — a leader in web3 gaming that constantly strives to be at the forefront of innovation and inclusion," Shin said.

As the new Head of BD, Shin will grow Immutable's presence and focus on onboarding game studios and developers across APAC and EMEA. As an active community builder who has helped set up numerous non-profit organizations in Asia, he will also ensure proper engagement with local and regional entities and officials as it relates to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

In particular, Shin's vast expertise in Asian markets will be invaluable to Immutable, especially considering that the region is one of the fastest-growing global hotspots when it comes to the rapid adoption of web3 gaming — Immutable's specialty

"David's extensive experience in the sector and his deep understanding of the region have made him the perfect candidate to lead Immutable's business development efforts in the APAC and EMEA regions. We are proud to welcome him to the ever-growing Immutable team," Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Global Business Development, ImmutableX

When it comes to web3, Shin is also considered an early adopter of digital currencies which has led him to appear in regional and global media outlets like CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, NY Times, Swiss TV, the Economist, and others.

After more than 15 years, Shin left the banking industry in 2019, with his last role being at TD Bank as its Asia Head of Global Equity Derivatives and Repo Sales and the key crypto and blockchain expert. Working closely with senior management, Shin was responsible for developing the bank's strategy on digital assets, including a draft response to the Canadian Regulators on behalf of TD Bank as to how cryptocurrencies should be regulated in the country.

Overall, Shin has spent the past 10 years actively participating and helping build the ecosystem within the crypto and blockchain space while being involved in the global financial markets in Asia for almost two decades in total.

Shin's previous experience also includes roles such as the Head of Exchange at Bitcoin.com and an Advisor and the Head of TZ APAC at the Tezos Foundation, where he was building and expanding the company's presence in Asia. In the second half of 2021, after successfully building TZ APAC out in Asia, Shin decided to leave Tezos to set up and head the Klaytn Global Group to build adoption and utility of the Klaytn blockchain across developer, retail, and enterprise groups around the world.

