Essity's web presentations of the Group's business areas start today

Welcome to hygiene and health company Essity's livestreamed presentations of its three business areas Health & Medical, Professional Hygiene and Consumer Goods on December 7, 8 and 9, 2022, at 15:00 - 16:00 CET.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, over the course of the three afternoons, presentations will be held outlining each of the business areas' market trends, product offerings, strategies and priorities. The presentations will be broadcast live from Essity's head office in Stockholm. Each presentation will conclude with a Q&A session.

"Our three business areas operate in an attractive hygiene and health market where we hold leading market positions and have strong brands. We are expanding our solutions to improve well-being for customers and consumers in each areas' customer and sales channels and are investing to ensure profitable growth and long-term success," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

Health & Medical will be presented on December 7 at 15:00 – 16:15 CET by Magnus Groth and Ulrika Kolsrud, President, business unit Health & Medical Solutions. The first day will begin with a short presentation of the Essity Group.

Professional Hygiene will be presented on December 8 at 15:00 – 16:00 CET by Magnus Groth and Don Lewis, President, business unit Professional Hygiene, as well as Pablo Fuentes, incoming President, business unit Professional Hygiene.

Consumer Goods will be presented on December 9 at 15:00 – 16:00 CET by Magnus Groth and Volker Zöller, President, business unit Consumer Goods, and Pablo Fuentes, President, business unit Latin America as well as Andres Gomez, incoming President of the new business unit Consumer Goods Americas.

Link to the livestreamed presentations: https://essity.videosync.fi/ba22. The presentations will also be broadcast via LinkedIn and Twitter.

To ask questions during the Q&A session, dial one of the following numbers:

UK: +44 (0) 330 551 02 00, USA: +1 212 999 66 59, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"

A very warm welcome!

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3678280/1718066.pdf Essity's web presentations of the Group's business areas start today https://news.cision.com/essity/i/bild-3,c3121408 Bild 3

View original content:

SOURCE Essity