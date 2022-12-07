BillingPlatform Wins Silver in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards for 3rd Consecutive Year

Innovative software company recognized for its support of the full monetization lifecycle with new CPQ and Revenue Recognition capabilities

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced it has been named a silver winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category in Best in Biz Awards 2022, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. This is BillingPlatform's third consecutive Best in Biz Awards win.

http://www.billingplatform.com/ (PRNewswire)

BillingPlatform is being recognized for its tremendous success over the past year, including rolling out a configure, price, quote (CPQ) module as part of its unified quote-to-cash platform that offers enterprises a fast, seamless experience configuring and buying products and services. The company also enhanced its Revenue Recognition solution that automates the revenue management process and supports any monetization strategy, any contract change, any customer event or any sales strategy. As a result, BillingPlatform has seen a 4x increase in prospects looking to include Revenue Recognition with their billing needs.

The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners' continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

"It's an honor to be recognized for a third consecutive year by Best in Biz Awards for our on-going commitment to innovative solutions that deliver great value for our customers," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Our entire team is obsessively focused on helping customers from multiple industries like net2phone, Tipalti, Vantage Towers, InComm and others automate and transform their financial 'middle office' to accelerate growth across a range of business models."

"It was certainly a tough decision to vote on the Small or Medium Business Product of the Year, as there were so many well thought out and innovative ideas presented in this category," said Krystina Morgan, Wholesale Central, judging her first Best in Biz Awards. "I commend all of the companies who put these strategies together for their end products, and I honestly think everyone deserves an award, but those who came out on top deserve extra-special recognition."

In addition to being honored by Best in Biz Awards for the third consecutive year, BillingPlatform was recently named a Leader by IDC in its 2022 MarketScape for Enterprise-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications as well as named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2022 and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also listed No. 2,396 on the 2022 Inc. 5000, named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories.

For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's enterprise monetization platform gives innovative companies the freedom to effectively monetize products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Abigail Souza

BillingPlatform

billingplatform@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BillingPlatform