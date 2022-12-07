Agency EA Releases Results from 2023 State of Experiential Research Study, Forecasts Industry Trends for the Year Ahead

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency EA, an award-winning brand experience agency, announced today the findings of its sixth annual research study on the state of experiential marketing. The industry-wide survey reveals the anticipated impact and trends of 2023, including budgeting, ROI, and how brands are evolving their portfolios in the new year.

Notable Study Findings

Budgeting

64% of B2B marketers and 40% of B2C marketers anticipate their budget will increase within the next year. Both B2B and B2C marketers expect that increase to be 5-10%

82% of B2B marketers and 90% of B2C marketers saw an increase in hard costs

ROI + Data

61% of B2B marketers and 70% of B2C marketers agreed or strongly agreed that they struggle to prove the value of experiential programming to their C-Suite

89% of B2B marketers said that capturing and leveraging event data has made a positive impact on their marketing strategy, with their top three metrics being number of leads generated, satisfied decision makers, and new/increased sponsorships

2022 In Review

90% of B2B marketers and 70% of B2C marketers executed a live, in-person event in the last six months

B2B audiences who executed hybrid events saw a 60/40 split with in-person vs. virtual attendees, with a 50/50 split for B2C audiences

COVID safety, time investment, and the ability to socialize were the top audience concerns about returning to live events

2023 Plans

74% of B2B marketers and 70% of B2C marketers plan to include a virtual component for their next live experience

DEI initiatives, charitable activations, and sustainability practices were the top three initiatives that both B2B and B2C marketers plan to incorporate into their programs next year

AI Chatbots, gamification, event apps and live streaming are the top technologies B2B and B2C marketers plan to utilize for their 2023 events

"For many brands, 2022 has been a year of rebuilding their experiential presence," said Rick Cosgrove, President of Agency EA. "Our annual research study shows that brands are reevaluating their experiential efforts in an exciting way, and we expect 2023 to be a year of continued innovation, reinvention, and growth throughout the industry."

Agency EA (www.agencyea.com) is an award-winning, full-service brand experience agency, known for its strategic vision, inspired creative and seamless execution. EA connects brands with their target audiences through live, hybrid and virtual events, strategic marketing campaigns, digital engagements, and experiential activations. Named as Adweek's "Fastest Growing Agency" in 2019, one of Ad Age's "Best Places to Work," and a "Top 10 Best Places to Work for Women" by Crain's, EA is also a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Founded in 1999, EA has worked with a broad spectrum of esteemed clients across industries, including Google, Hilton, Intuit, Samsung, Molson Coors, Zoom, McDonald's and the Obama Administration. Located in the heart of Chicago, Agency EA is a division of EA Collective, a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage) and experiences (Agency EA).

