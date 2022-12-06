DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, the largest independent commercial real estate services firm, today appointed seniors housing industry leader Will Childs as Executive Vice President in BBG's Alternative Practice Groups. Mr. Childs will be based in the firm's Atlanta office.

Seniors Housing Leader Will Childs Joins BBG as Executive Vice President. (PRNewswire)

Bringing a wealth of senior housing industry experience and relationships, Mr. Childs will play a pivotal role in expanding BBG's seniors housing platform, one of the fastest growing and dynamic U.S. commercial real estate sectors.

During his career spanning more than 15 years, Mr. Childs has worked with some of the senior housing industry's highest-profile lenders, operators, investors and developers in performing valuations and providing market studies and selection, feasibility analysis and development consulting services.

Mr. Childs is well-versed in the operational, regulatory, and market dynamics affecting senior housing and long-term care assets and their going concern operations by virtue of his involvement in thousands of seniors housing and healthcare engagements over the past 15 years.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Childs served as a Partner and Executive Vice President of Seniors Housing at OHC Advisors, a national senior housing and healthcare real estate valuation and advisory firm. Earlier, he worked with other national firms in their senior housing and healthcare real estate practices.

James Graber, MAI, Executive Managing Director, Alternative Practice Groups, commented on Mr. Child's appointment: "We are truly excited that someone of Will's caliber has joined the BBG team. As one of the country's foremost seniors housing experts, Will's extensive experience and knowledge in this commercial sector make him extremely qualified to meet the pressing needs of our clients working in this asset class."

R. J. DeBee III, Managing Director, National Seniors Housing Practice Leader, added: "James (Graber) and I have known and respected Will both professionally and personally over the years. During that time, he has consistently displayed the uncanny ability to master the complexities involved in valuing properties in seniors housing, a market poised to undergo significant growth in the years ahead. Will's addition to the team is a key strategic hire that will clearly benefit our clients and our firm."

Mr. Childs commented: "I am honored to be given the opportunity to become part of this market-leading organization that has earned a stellar reputation of providing the best possible outcomes for its clients. I look forward to making an impactful contribution to BBG's senior housing practice that is uniquely positioned in helping drive the firm's continued growth and success."

About BBG

BBG's commercial real estate services include valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 49 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500+clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

ascent1957@gmail.com

(908) 967-9958

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBG