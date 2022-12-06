Moonshot Achieves ISO Certification of Information Security Management System

Kansas City-based IT services and staffing company's software attains compliance with globally recognized security standard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonshot, a leading provider of IT services and staffing, announces today that it obtained ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification for the Information Security Management System (ISMS) in support of its SaaS.

ISO 27001 is a global security standard that determines the requirements for an ISMS. To achieve the certification, Moonshot demonstrated its systematic and ongoing approach to managing sensitive company and customer information through its Mobilize SaaS product. As a result, the SaaS is now recognized as fully compliant with the ISO global security standard and Moonshot also established a formal program to maintain the certification.

"We are proud of the entire Moonshot team for accomplishing this ISO certification, a major initiative that our engagement team focused on relentlessly throughout the year," said Bill Marshall, president of Moonshot. "With so much data housed in IT environments, this ISO certification from Schellman & Company gives our clients peace of mind that Moonshot not only has a holistic view of their business systems, but that all of their data is secure and up the rigorous standards of ISO."

Data breaches exposed 22 billion records in 2021 with only five percent of company's folders properly protected. Every business has valuable information on their networks, whether it's company financials, employee medical information, contracts, or proprietary information and hackers use clever and cunning tactics to steal it. Moonshot's now ISO-certified preventative strategies and services help clients thwart common attacks such as phishing, whaling, ransomware and social engineering.

"As a leader in information security, our now ISO-certified information security process offers clients a comprehensive solution with a framework that keeps them in charge while we at Moonshot do the heavy lifting," said Matt Mangels, director of information security at Moonshot. "To secure a network, businesses need a partner such as Moonshot who will educate, plan, execute, monitor and respond to all security threats, actively protecting data from any outside threats."

Schellman & Company, an ANAB- and UKAS-accredited certification body, performed the certification.

Interested parties can verify and review the details of Moonshot's ISMS certification here.

About Moonshot

Moonshot provides world-class IT support, strategic services, staffing, managed IT services, managed security services, cloud solutions, Microsoft 365® solutions, business intelligence and more. As a Microsoft Gold Partner with multiple certifications, Moonshot continues to set the industry standard for quality, service and integrity in the field of Information Technology. For more information about Moonshot, a Kompass Kapital company, please visit 321moonshot.com.

