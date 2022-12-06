Aliro Quantum Co-Founder and CTO, Dr. Prineha Narang, Named a 2023 U.S. Science Envoy by the Secretary of State

Leading quantum scientist chosen to identify opportunities for sustained international cooperation around future development of quantum technologies

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro Quantum , The Quantum Networking Company™, today announced that Co-Founder and CTO, Dr. Prineha Narang, has been named as one of seven distinguished scientists to serve as U.S. Science Envoys for 2023. As a Science Envoy for Quantum Information Science and Technology, Dr. Narang will engage internationally with civil society as well as government interlocutors to help inform the Department of State, other U.S. government agencies, and the scientific community about opportunities for science and technology cooperation.

Aliro Quantum Co-Founder and CTO Dr. Prineha Narang has been named to serve as U.S. Science Envoys for 2023.

Created in 2010, the Science Envoy Program engages eminent U.S. scientists and engineers to strengthen bilateral science and technology relationships, advance policy objectives, advocate for merit-based, transparent, peer-reviewed scientific institutions, promote science education and public engagement, highlighting the role of science in society and advise U.S. government representatives on programs and opportunities which may support collaborative activities.

Dr. Narang is a renowned scholar in theoretical and computational quantum science. In addition to her role as CTO of Aliro Quantum, Dr. Narang is on faculty in Physical Sciences at UCLA where she holds the Howard Reiss Chair. Her group works on theoretical and computational quantum materials, non-equilibrium dynamics, and transport in quantum matter. Prior to moving to UCLA, she was an Assistant Professor of Computational Materials Science at Harvard University. Before starting on the Harvard faculty in 2017, Dr. Narang was an Environmental Fellow at HUCE, and worked as a research scholar in condensed matter theory in the Department of Physics at MIT. She received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Caltech in 2015.

Aliro Quantum spun out of Dr. Narang's NarangLab and includes world-class experts in quantum and classical networking. The company is leading the charge in quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. It recently launched AliroNet™, a comprehensive multipurpose entanglement-based Quantum Network solution.

"Aliro is incredibly proud of Dr. Narang," said Jim Ricotta, CEO and Chairman of Aliro Quantum. "The next technological revolution will be in quantum, and Dr. Narang's work with the Science Envoy program will help strengthen and mobilize the worldwide network of technologists making quantum technology accessible."

About Aliro

Aliro Quantum, The Quantum Networking Company™, offers AliroNet™ to emulate, pilot, and deploy entanglement-based quantum networks that are capable of running a wide variety of applications from secure communications to clustered quantum computing and distributed quantum sensing. Aliro, spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University, includes world-class experts in quantum and classical networking and is leading the charge in quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. AliroNet™ users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, orchestrating, and building the world's first entanglement-based quantum networks.

Aliro also works with industry and academic partners through the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the NSF Center for Quantum Networks (CQN), and the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (HQAN). Additionally, Aliro is involved in several quantum networking standards groups at IEEE and QED-C. To learn more, visit www.aliroquantum.com.

About Prineha Narang

In addition to being CTO and Co-founder of Aliro Quantum, Prineha Narang is a Professor and Howard Reiss Chair in Physical Sciences at UCLA where she leads an interdisciplinary group in quantum science and technology. Prior to moving to UCLA, she was an Assistant Professor of Computational Materials Science at Harvard University. Before starting on the Harvard faculty, Dr. Narang was an Environmental Fellow at Harvard, and worked as a research scholar in condensed matter theory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Applied Physics from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

Narang's work has been recognized by many honors, including APS' Maria Goeppert Mayer Award and the Mildred Dresselhaus Prize.

