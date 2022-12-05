ANSI Board of Directors Names Volunteer Leaders for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Board of Directors has announced its new members and officers for the term beginning January 1, 2023.

Phil Piqueira, vice president of global standards, UL Standards & Engagement, was re-appointed to a third and final one-year term as Chair of the ANSI Board. GP Russ Chaney, representing IAPMO, will continue in his role as Immediate Past Chair.

Supporting the Chair will be the following Vice Chairs: Dale Cyr, Inteleos; Tim Klein, U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT); Mary McKiel, American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS); and David Miller, American Petroleum Institute (API).

The following individuals have been elected to the Board as Directors-at-Large for terms beginning January 2023 and concluding at year-end 2025:

Jackie Campbell , U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S. CPSC)

Scott Colburn , U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA)

Larry Lynch , National Restaurant Association

Amy Marasco , Microsoft

Joe McGuire , representing Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)

Susan Miller , Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)

Earl Nied , Intel

Rusty Rentsch , Aerospace Industries Association (AIA)

Sharon Stanford , American Dental Association (ADA)

Andy Updegrove , Gesmer Updegrove LLP

In addition, the Board of Directors Nominating Committee has filled four vacant Director-at-Large positions with:

Elisabeth George , Elisabeth George Consulting LLC

Jeff Grove , ASTM International

Stephen Kwan , San José State University

Jason Oxman , Information Technology Industry Council

The following individuals will serve as ANSI Member Forum chairs: Alan Manche, Schneider Electric (Company Member Forum), Linda Golodner, Consumer Representative (Consumer Interest Forum), Elise Owens, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (Government Member Forum), and Ed Mikoski, Electronic Components Industry Association (Organizational Member Forum).

The following individuals will serve as chairs of the Institute's Policy Advisory Groups: Neil Bogatz, IAPMO (Intellectual Property Rights Policy Advisory Group); Gordon Gillerman, National Institute of Standards and Technology (National Policy Advisory Group); and Ajit Jillavenkatesa, Apple (International Policy Advisory Group).

Amanda Benedict, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), will chair the ANSI ISO Council.

Jessica Evans, NSF International, will chair ANSI's Board of Standards Review.

Veronica A. Lancaster, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will serve as USNC president and chair of the USNC Council.

Paula Watkins, American Petroleum Institute (API), will chair ANSI's Executive Standards Council.

Individuals leaving the Board are:

Gillian Kelleher , representing Wegmans Food Markets

Jennifer Kitchen , GE

Kevin Lippert , UL Standards & Engagement

Angus Low , Intel

Philip Mattson , U.S. Department of Homeland Security (U.S. DHS)

Katharine Morgan , ASTM International

Jack Pokrzywa , formerly SAE International

The members and staff of the ANSI Federation express their gratitude and thanks to all of these individuals for their many contributions and efforts in support of the Institute and the U.S. voluntary consensus standardization and conformity assessment community.

