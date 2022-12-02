InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Sports Headset & Clipboard (CTK-2402)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more concealed way for a football coach to communicate plays into his headset," said an inventor, from Tulsa, Okla., "so I invented the I V JAC. My design would eliminate the potential lip reading of a coach by opponent team coaches, officials, or players."

The invention provides an improved sports headset and clipboard for football coaches. In doing so, it offers an effective way to cover or conceal game communications and play calls. As a result, it eliminates the need to cover the face with a clipboard or paper and it increases privacy and convenience. It would also offer direct play communications with assistance coaches. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for coaches.

