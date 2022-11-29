Young Job Seekers Entering the Workforce Find Increased Opportunities in the Skilled Trades

New PeopleReady Skilled Trades analysis shows rapid growth for many skilled trade jobs

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the economy has experienced slower growth in the face of rising costs and recession concerns, the skilled trades continue to see more demand for workers. According to a recent analysis by PeopleReady Skilled Trades, a specialized division of PeopleReady, there has been double-digit growth in many skilled trade jobs over the past year. With over 2.8 million unique job postings from October 2021 to October 2022 and a 10% increase year over year, the skilled trades are ripe with opportunity for young job seekers entering the workforce.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects faster-than-average employment growth in the construction sector, with a median annual wage surpassing the median annual wage for all sectors. With more job openings and good wages, Generation Z will find that careers in the skilled trades offer a faster track to a profitable career — along with affordable trade schools and apprenticeship programs that allow students to earn while they learn. As such, employers that highlight the stability and financial benefits of this career path will find success in attracting the next generation of workers to the skilled trades.

"The skilled trades have proven to be a stable career choice full of opportunity, even in an unpredictable job market," said Jill Quinn, executive leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades. "More tradespeople are retiring than entering this profession. It is critical that we get younger generations interested in these steady and profitable careers. Skilled tradespeople help build our country and are essential to our daily lives."

According to the PeopleReady Skilled Trades analysis, demand grew rapidly for many skilled trades jobs in the past year, with almost 644,000 jobs posted in the past 90 days alone. Some of the roles seeing the most open job postings include:

Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Electricians

Carpenters

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Construction and building inspectors

Painters (construction and maintenance)

From helper and apprentice to master-level opportunities across a variety of trades, PeopleReady Skilled Trades connects tradespeople with work throughout the U.S. Search for and apply for jobs at skilled.peopleready.com/jobs.

