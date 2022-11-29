UC Davis Health to Present on Purposeful Leadership Rounding at NGPX 2022

UC Davis' Jane Pena and Eric Moore to discuss key rounding strategies to improve patient and staff satisfaction

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a leader in patient engagement technology and communications solutions, announced today that customer UC Davis Health will present on meaningful rounding practices at the upcoming NGPX Annual Conference in Indian Wells, CA from December 5th-6th.

UC Davis Inpatient Unit Director/Nurse Manager Jane Pena and Program Director/Manager Eric Moore will present the session, " Purposeful Leadership Rounding ," on Monday, December 5th during the CXO Morning Showcase from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. at Booth #102. The presentation will explore how UC Davis Medical Center uses CipherHealth's digital rounding solutions to drive efficiency, quality, and safety, as well as ways to revolutionize rounding culture, best practice rounding guides, and key principles and strategies for purposeful rounding. Pena and Moore have been at UC Davis for more than two and three decades, respectively.

Directly after the presentation, attendees can enjoy the "Pop, Clink, Toast! Networking Break" in the Xperience Lounge, which will run until 10:30 a.m.

Additionally, on the second day of the event, CipherHealth Vice President of Clinical Services Donna Pritchard and Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy Joy Avery will participate in the PX Leaders Roundtable Discussions at 11:50 a.m. The candid discussions offer attendees the opportunity to sit down with 10-15 patient experience innovators, discuss solutions to common challenges, and ask pressing questions. Pritchard and Avery will share their insights and field questions around the importance of patient and peer feedback to staff recognition.

The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Indian Wells, CA. For more information and to register, click here .

