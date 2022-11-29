MEDIA FRANCHISOR HOLDS NATIONAL 'DAY OF IMPACT' TO GIVE BACK TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE U.S.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company (N2), a franchisor of niche publications, recently held a day of impact coined N2GIVES Day. On November 2, a nod to "N2," the company's nearly 800 team members were encouraged to press pause on work to give back to their local community in whatever way they wished.

With more than 95% of N2 employees and franchise business owners working remotely from towns throughout the U.S., this singular event cast a wide net of impact. Some N2 team members volunteered individually while others gathered together. The ways in which employees and franchisees gave back ran the gamut.

Team members donated baby clothes and winter coats, gathered and donated canned goods, and some even donated blood as part of N2GIVES Day. One IT team member taught computer skills to administrative workers at a local nonprofit. Many chose to help clean up litter from public spaces in their communities, including a large "beach sweep" carried out by N2's digital marketing team Hyport Digital .

A few N2 team members chose to take part in fundraising efforts that benefitted nonprofits fighting human trafficking – a cause The N2 Company has made the focal point of its philanthropic giving. N2 has donated more than $16 million to anti-trafficking nonprofits to date, and leaders say they will continue to commit 2% of revenue every year to the cause "until all are free."

The N2 Company, known nationally for its recognition as a great place to work , aims to make a lasting positive impact through many means. In addition to N2GIVES Day and donating millions annually to anti-trafficking organizations, N2 offers free advertising space in their monthly magazines so local 501(c)(3)s can raise awareness for their cause.

About The N2 Company

Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Real Producers, BeLocal, Medical Professionals, and Hyport Digital.

