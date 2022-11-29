Epigenetic Aging Explored At Largest Advanced Medical Education Event Of 2022

TruDiagnostic's Dr. Varun Dwaraka joins other epigenetic experts at Longevity Fest 2022.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry experts in anti-aging and functional medicine will be meeting in Las Vegas this December, along with thousands of attendees from across the globe for Longevity Fest: the 30th Annual World Congress hosted by the Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) on December 9th - 11th.

This year's programme includes several presentations on epigenetic aging, which has become a hot topic in many longevity spaces.

Dr. Jason Sonners, DC, DIBAK, DCBCN, who published an Amazon best-selling book; Oxygen Under Pressure, will introduce the topic of Epigenetics in relation to hyperbaric oxygen therapy in a pre-conference workshop on December 8th.

TruDiagnostic's Head of Bioinformatics, Dr. Varun Dwaraka, will be speaking to present recent clinical trial insights which use DNA methylation analysis to further understand the effects of Dasatinib and Quercetin, and its effects on senescence, immune system functionality, and other observations on their impacts on the human epigenome.

Lastly, TruDiagnostic will also finally debut insights into their collaboration with Harvard researchers to create the first large scale multi-omic biological age and death prediction clock. This will be discussed by TruDiagnostic collaborator and keynote speaker Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su, DSc, MS of Brigham Women's hospital and the Channing lab on December 11th.

"We are excited that epigenetic methylation testing is being well represented at this year's conference," said TruDiagnostic's Director of Operations, Hannah Went. "The new developments in quantifying the aging process through omic biomarkers is rapidly progressing and the insights gained from this analysis can already be used by clinicians to manage their patients. As a result, it is of utmost importance to explain the development of research and its impact to clinical application for any providers focusing on healthy aging."

TruDiagnostic is also proud to host two book signings during the show this year. First is Dr. Graham Simpson, MD, who will have his book 'Living Past 100'. Second is Dr. Kara Fitzgerald, ND who will also be presenting on her book 'Younger You' at a conference speaking event, which contains insights from her research into successful anti-aging interventions.

Even outside the wonderful set of speakers on Epigenetics, Longevity Fest 2022 is gearing up to be a richly educational experience for anyone interested in learning more about the most cutting-edge anti-aging research.

CONTACT: Hannah Went, support@trudiagnostic.com

