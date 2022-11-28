This Giving Tuesday, Join Our Journey to Help Restaurant Workers Advance Their Careers and Futures

This Giving Tuesday, Join Our Journey to Help Restaurant Workers Advance Their Careers and Futures

Support the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's efforts to train and create opportunities for today's and tomorrow's restaurant workers

Restaurants Advance – Donate Today

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is feeding dreams and building futures for restaurant workers across the nation. On Giving Tuesday, November 29, please help us serve them!

On Giving Tuesday, support the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s efforts to train and create opportunities for today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant workers with a donation to Restaurants Advance. (PRNewswire)

On Giving Tuesday, support the NRAEF's work to feed dreams and build futures for restaurant workers.

100% of every dollar donated directly supports the NRAEF and its programs. For the past 35 years, the NRAEF has provided the training, support, and resources to help current and future restaurant workers pursue opportunities in the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry.

Demand for talent is high with restaurant employment 4.5 percent below pre-pandemic levels. In fact, the National Restaurant Association reports that 65 percent of restaurant operators say they do not have enough staff to meet customer demand, indicating an immediate need to build a sustainable restaurant workforce.

The NRAEF offers a variety of programs to empower and advance restaurant workers and attract people from all backgrounds to the industry. Programs include:

"Restaurants and restaurant workers are the heart and soul of our communities," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "We are a unique industry where anyone from anywhere can build a future, pursue their dreams, and through their success create opportunities for others. With the help of our many supporters, we are changing lives, developing our industry's future leaders, and improving the communities where we work and live."

Learn more about the NRAEF at ChooseRestaurants.org, and go to Restaurants Advance to make a tax-deductible contribution.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's (NRAEF) mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2021 Annual Impact Report.

(PRNewsfoto/National Restaurant Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation