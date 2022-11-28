SouthState donates $1 million to non-profit Family First to strengthen families

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState has announced a $1 million donation to Family First, a national non-profit organization that reaches millions of people each day with practical, timely advice and resources to help them love their families well.

SouthState logo (PRNewsfoto/South State Bank N.A.) (PRNewswire)

"One of SouthState's core values is enabling our team members to pursue their greater purpose – including their faith, family and service to community," said LeDon Jones, director of Corporate Stewardship. "We believe making families strong makes communities prosper, and at SouthState we are committed to helping our communities thrive, which is why we've chosen to invest $1 million in the mission and programs of Family First."

For 31 years, Tampa-based Family First has been impacting the lives of millions online and on the ground through its primary programs, iMOM and All Pro Dad. All Pro Dad was founded by Mark Merrill and former Super Bowl-winning Head Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tony Dungy. All Pro Dad provides resources, training and events to help fathers as they raise their children for a healthy and hopeful future. All Pro Dad Chapters bring fathers, father figures and children together each month in more than 1,300 schools in 44 states for meaningful conversations and continued connection.

"Our deepest gratitude is extended to SouthState for their generous donation and support of the Family First mission and its programs. This donation will allow the organization to make an even greater impact in changing the lives of families for generations to come," said Dungy.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Family First is a national non-profit, now in its 31st year. Family First reaches millions of people each day with practical, timely advice to help them love their families well through its iMOM and All Pro Dad programs.

SouthState Regional President Angel Gonzalez presents a $1 million donation on behalf of SouthState to Family First, a Tampa-based national non-profit founded by Mark Merrill. He is joined by All Pro Dad national spokesman, former Super Bowl-winning Head Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tony Dungy. (PRNewswire)

Family First Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE South State Bank N.A.