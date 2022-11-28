Scanbot SDK introduces new Document Scanner Demo App for iOS and Android

BONN, Germany, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new demo app for the Scanbot Document Scanner SDK is now available on the App Store and Play Store. The "Scanbot SDK: Document Scanning" app can be downloaded for free to test the SDK's reliable and easy-to-use scanning features.

Scanbot SDK: Document Scanning Demo App (PRNewsfoto/Scanbot SDK GmbH) (PRNewswire)

The Scanbot Document Scanner SDK adds enterprise-grade document scanning to any smartphone, tablet, or wearable device. With the SDK, enterprises enable their users to easily create high-quality images of physical documents and turn them into digital input for their backend systems within just 2 seconds.

"Our Document Scanner SDK is especially popular with our customers in the insurance industry. Thanks to the sophisticated machine learning and computer vision technology powering our scanning modules, these insurers have been able to drastically increase their automated processing rates," says Christoph Wagner, CEO at Scanbot SDK. "A big advantage of our solution is its intuitive interface, which we recently refined even further and are now presenting for the first time in the demo app. It allows even less tech-savvy users to capture flawless document scans on their first try."

With the app, users can either scan a document with their camera or import an existing image file. Thanks to edge detection, documents are then scanned and cropped automatically. In the editing view, users can rotate the scan, reorder multiple pages, and apply image filters. These range from color enhancement and low-light filters to various binarization options. This ensures that results fit the requirements of any backend system. The images are then saved locally and can be exported as a PDF, JPG, PNG, or TIFF file.

The "Scanbot SDK: Document Scanning" app is now available for iOS and Android. Additionally, a demo app for the Barcode Scanner SDK is available on the App Store and Play Store, with a new demo app for the Data Capture SDK to be released later this year. More information is available at scanbot.io.

About Scanbot SDK

Scanbot SDK offers quick, reliable, and accurate mobile data capture solutions for iOS, Android, cross-platform frameworks, Windows, and Web, helping companies reduce costs by eliminating slow and error-prone manual data entry. More than 200 enterprises worldwide use Scanbot SDK's products for billions of scans every year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955136/Scanbot_SDK_App.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896251/Scanbot_SDK_logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Scanbot SDK GmbH) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scanbot SDK GmbH