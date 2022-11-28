A New Wave of Magic Awaits as Disney Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years During 'Silver Anniversary at Sea'

Special sailings to offer new entertainment, shimmering decor and more during summer of 2023

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a warm summer day in July of 1998, the Disney Magic embarked on its maiden voyage, introducing the world to a new kind of cruise vacation where families are immersed in Disney storytelling, dazzling entertainment and unparalleled hospitality at sea. For 25 years, Disney Cruise Line has been a porthole through which guests experience global destinations and create cherished memories onboard a one-of-a-kind fleet of enchanting ships.

To honor Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea,” Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse will don dazzling new ensembles in the celebration’s signature color, Shimmering Seas. (PRNewswire)

In 2023, new magic will unfold on the high seas as Disney Cruise Line celebrates its 25th anniversary, bringing special entertainment, merchandise and celebratory experiences to select summer sailings. Guests are invited to take part in limited-time "Silver Anniversary at Sea" offerings across all five Disney Cruise Line ships from May through September of 2023.

"For two-and-a-half decades, Disney Cruise Line has built an incredible legacy of creating unforgettable vacation memories for families around the world," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. "Of course, at the heart of this anniversary celebration are our dedicated cast and crew members who continuously deliver legendary service and create magic at sea for our guests every day. Whether returning as a member of our Castaway Club or sailing with us for the first time, we are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to be a part of our very special anniversary festivities next summer."

Summer Sailings Offer Celebratory Surprises

The "Silver Anniversary at Sea" celebration will be featured on summer cruises aboard all five Disney Cruise Line ships. Guests will encounter new entertainment, limited-time enhancements, eye-catching decor, whimsical merchandise and other delightful surprises, all imbued with the magical spirit of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse will don dazzling new ensembles to mark the occasion. Their coordinated looks will feature shimmering, multi-toned fabric and swirling designs reminiscent of ocean waves. The iconic duo will make appearances in their festive attire exclusively aboard "Silver Anniversary at Sea" sailings across the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Disney Cruise Line will debut a signature song to serve as the soundtrack of the celebration, tunefully threading nostalgic memories of vacations past with the of anticipation of new family adventures to come. The uplifting new melody will manifest in a variety of ways during summer sailings.

New family entertainment and activities will culminate in shimmering evening experiences created exclusively for the anniversary celebration.

Throughout their voyage, guests will discover themed culinary creations, from fanciful desserts to inspired craft cocktails and beyond.

Guests can commemorate Disney Cruise Line's "Silver Anniversary at Sea" with the Shimmering Seas Collection, a line of dedicated merchandise featuring a new signature color. Inspired by the magical glow of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters, the Shimmering Seas Collection will include an assortment of apparel, accessories, drinkware, keepsakes and more.

Even more magic lies in store for guests aboard sailings that include "Silver Anniversary at Sea" offerings. Additional details about new entertainment, merchandise and other celebratory experiences will be announced at a later date.

Castaway Club Introduces a New Membership Tier

The anniversary of Disney Cruise Line also heralds the unveiling of a brand-new membership tier for Castaway Club, which recognizes returning Disney Cruise Line guests with exclusive rewards and perks. Honoring 25 years of Disney magic at sea, members will now earn the distinction of Pearl status after 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations. As the line's biggest fans, Pearl members will unlock new at-home and onboard benefits, which will be announced in early 2023.

Enchantment-filled Voyages Sail to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Europe and Alaska

Cruises featuring the "Silver Anniversary at Sea" celebration will sail to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Europe and Alaska during the summer of 2023.

Departing from Miami May 24 to Sept. 4 , the Disney Magic will visit destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean , including Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

The Disney Wonder will depart on Alaskan voyages from Vancouver, Canada May 15 to Sept. 11 with stops in Juneau , Skagway , Ketchikan and more.

From May 7 to Sept. 17, the Disney Dream will sail transatlantic and European itineraries, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Greek Isles.

The Disney Fantasy will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida May 6 to Sept. 2 to the Eastern and Western Caribbean , each with a day at Castaway Cay.

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish, will depart on sailings to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay May 1 to Sept. 8 from Port Canaveral.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

