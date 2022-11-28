MPE Partners and Waterfront Brands Announce the Acquisition of Tide Tamer

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity"), along with portfolio company Waterfront Brands (or "Waterfront") of Fergus Falls, MN, announced the acquisition of Tide Tamer (or the "Company") of Snow Hill, NC. Tide Tamer is a leading manufacturer and distributor of a full line of aluminum watercraft lifts, docks, and related waterfront accessories, primarily serving residential and commercial saltwater markets in the Southeastern United States.

"We are thrilled to bring Tide Tamer under the Waterfront umbrella" - Joe Machado , Partner at MPE

MPE and Waterfront partnered in the transaction with Tide Tamer's owners, Buzz Shackelford and Brad Griffin. Corey Duke, CEO of Waterfront, said, "Tide Tamer has become a true leader in the Southeast market by maintaining a strong brand name through its laser focus on customer service and product quality. We look forward to working together to support Tide Tamer's customers and continued growth."

Joe Machado, Partner at MPE, added, "This combination helps bolster Waterfront's footprint in the Southeast, enhances Waterfront's existing product offering, and gives Waterfront a new channel to sell through with the addition of Tide Tamer's Boat Lift Warehouse platform. We are thrilled to bring Tide Tamer under the Waterfront umbrella to accelerate the growth of the combined businesses."

Buzz Shackelford and Brad Griffin said, "We're incredibly proud to have built Tide Tamer into the company it is today, and we could not be more excited for Tide Tamer's next chapter of growth as part of the Waterfront Brands family. Waterfront has an outstanding reputation in the industry and is an excellent fit for Tide Tamer to continue serving our customers and employees."

Tree Line Capital Partners, Manulife Investment Management, Northwestern Mutual Capital, and LBC Credit Partners provided financing to support the transaction. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel for MPE Partners. Alcon Partners acted as the investment advisor to Waterfront. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Tide Tamer

Headquartered in Snow Hill, NC, Tide Tamer is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aluminum watercraft lifts, docks, and related waterfront accessories, primarily serving residential and commercial saltwater markets across the Southeastern United States. Tide Tamer goes to market through a dealer network as well as its own market-leading e-commerce platform Boat Lift Warehouse, which sells and distributes boat lifts along with other waterfront related products. In addition to Tide Tamer's manufacturing facility in Snow Hill, NC, the Company also operates a distribution center in Madison, FL. For more information, please visit https://www.tidetamer.com/.

About Waterfront Brands

Headquartered in Fergus Falls, MN, with additional manufacturing facilities in Claremore, OK, and Fort Lauderdale, FL, Waterfront is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of premium watercraft lifts, docks, and related accessories. Under its three flagship brands, ShoreMaster, HydroHoist, and Neptune, Waterfront offers a complete product line-up to its more than 700 independent dealers and distributors across North America as well as sells direct-to-consumer through both retail locations and its eCommerce websites. For more information, please visit https://www.waterfrontbrands.com/

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

