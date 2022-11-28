Marvell Named "Fittest Firm" in Silicon Valley Turkey Trot for Seventh Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, is excited to announce it has been named "Fittest Firm" in the annual Silicon Valley Turkey Trot for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2016, Marvell has sponsored the Fittest Firm Competition and earned this title, with the largest number of employee registrants of any participating company, of any size, in Silicon Valley.

The Silicon Valley Turkey Trot is now the largest Thanksgiving Day race in America, drawing thousands of runners, joggers, and walkers to join in healthy activities on the Thanksgiving holiday while contributing to the less fortunate in our community. This year, Marvell had a total of 927 employees participate in the Turkey Trot. Since its inception in 2005, the annual event has donated $10.5 millon and collected over 250,000 pounds of food for several local charities.

"The Silicon Valley Turkey Trot exemplifies the spirit of Thanksgiving. It's a great way to give back to our local community by supporting charitable organizations who do so much to improve the quality of life for people facing challenges in Silicon Valley," said Matt Murphy, President and CEO, Marvell.

In reference to being named the "Fittest Firm," Murphy added: "Marvell prioritizes employee health and physical fitness, and we're proud to win the 'Fittest Firm' competition for the seventh consecutive year."

The Silicon Valley Turkey Trot is an annual event with a mission to uplift and improve the quality of life for the less fortunate in Silicon Valley by providing funding for basic necessities of life. The beneficiaries of the event include the Healthier Kids Foundation, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County, and HealthTrust. To learn more, visit https://www.svturkeytrot.com/

