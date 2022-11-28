J&T Express announces Lionel Messi as Global Brand Ambassador

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express today announced football star and global sports icon Lionel Messi as its first global brand ambassador. Known for his relentless pursuit of excellence and resilience, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner understands the continuous commitment to improvement that is at the heart of J&T Express.

Same as J&T Express who is committed to continuously benefiting the local communities it operates in, Messi is a strong believer of giving back to the society as evidenced by the forward's contribution as the top scorer. Messi attributes his performance, both on and off the field, in large part to the collaborative effort of his team. This is aligned with J&T Express' efforts to bring the best technology-enabled solutions to customers in all its global markets through collaboration with local network partners.

As part of his partnership with J&T Express, Messi will promote greater awareness of J&T Express, not only as a prominent logistics provider, but also as a one-stop e-commerce specialist across each and every touchpoint in the supply chain, as well as a true champion and practitioner of the "better together" spirit.

Commenting on this announcement, Rachel Liu, Global Branding Director of J&T Express said, "We are honored and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He is a generational athlete whose work ethic, humility and dedication align with the values that we imbue at J&T Express. Through his grit and accomplishments, Messi is an inspiration to many. This resonates deeply with our values of building a caring, responsible and sustainable business."

"J&T Express has made remarkable achievements since its launch. We share many similarities in our passion and determination to never stop improving. Just as the sport of football unites millions across the globe, J&T Express seeks to develop logistic solutions to connect its customers to the world. I look forward to being part of this journey," said Messi.

J&T Express and Messi will together elevate the brand's popularity and promote greater awareness of J&T's offerings as it seeks to contribute to the transformation of the logistic service value chain.

Messi's addition to J&T Express launches a series of social media and marketing campaigns under the theme of #JTBetterTogether, among other activations, that the logistics service provider is planning in conjunction with the festive season and the new year ahead.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

