At Art Miami, Alitheon® and Artist Brendan Murphy Showcase Technology to Trace and Authenticate Art in the Physical World

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ART BASEL 2022 - World-renowned contemporary artist Brendan Murphy has teamed up with optical-AI-based technology company Alitheon to authenticate and trace original works of art and protect galleries, artists, auction houses, and collectors. At Art Miami, Alitheon's FeaturePrint® technology – which irrefutably identifies originals through a simple photograph – will be a staple in fortifying pieces like Murphy's, including his 517-carat diamond sculpture " Frozen with Desire " and his forthcoming sneaker art project with Fast Sneaks, HUSTLE .

Artists wanting to stay a step ahead of today's rising art forgery cases look to technology for a new, fail-safe solution to ensure provenance. Murphy, whose works are found in public displays worldwide and in prominent private collections – including those of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Larry Page, Warren Buffett, Ryan Gosling, and Grant Cardone, among many others – is at the forefront of contemporary artists fusing emerging authentication technologies with their collections, and has selected Alitheon's FeaturePrint as his link between the physical and digital worlds.

"Authentication in the art world still relies heavily on documentation searches that are primarily analog based, and technological advances have often been too expensive to be widely adopted by many museums, galleries and dealers," says contemporary artist Brendan Murphy . "Alitheon's new technology provides a more accurate form of authentication and verification that can be used by anyone. I believe that FeaturePrint will be a welcome addition to my collection and has great potential to become a new standard for authenticating and verifying works of art."

Already used in a range of applications including gold bullion, luxury goods, collectibles, automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, and others, FeaturePrint provides for items what fingerprints are for humans – a one-of-a-kind, unique identifier that does not require you to mark, modify or add anything to the item. FeaturePrint is used to authenticate real art, protect an artist's IP, and add another layer of verification to auction houses and buyers not yet seen in the art world.

"FeaturePrint technology is already being used across a range of industries to ensure the authenticity of items," said Landon Koch, Operations and Project Manager at Fast Sneaks. "In this new collaboration, we will mint digital collectibles that collectors can redeem for a one-of-one shoe within our HUSTLE collection, then create a digital fingerprint of the shoe and its custom box using Alitheon's optical AI."

Murphy's and Fast Sneaks' pieces will be featured and authenticated at Burgess Projects Booth #AM425 at Art Miami from November 28th – December 4th and at the New River Fine Art Gallery at 822 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL.

"With FeaturePrint, artists now have access to the same technology used to protect gold bullion and medical devices, to protect their original works of art," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Alitheon. "By connecting the physical art to a digital fingerprint, collectors can go back and look through pieces' provenance and journey of ownership with a level of certainty and simplicity they have never had before."

About Alitheon

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Alitheon's FeaturePrint technology quickly and easily digitizes physical objects for irrefutable identification, authentication, and track & trace, eliminating misidentification and misuse of items while enabling true Industry 4.0. Its patented technology creates a digital fingerprint without any additives. Simply capturing an item's image with a standard off-the-shelf camera, Alitheon's Optical AI ensures authenticity and provenance. Alitheon is currently reducing losses due to counterfeits and adding new levels of safety across multiple industries, including collectibles, high-value goods, fine art, aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical and more. For more, visit www.alitheon.com .

