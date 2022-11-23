Skanska invests USD 296M, about SEK 3 billion, in a multi-family development project in Seattle, Washington, USA

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests in Kaye, a multi-family development project in Seattle, Washington, USA. The total investment is USD 296M, about SEK 3 billion. The construction contract is worth USD 190M, about SEK 1.9 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2022.

Skanska will develop and build a 31-story, 324-unit Class A apartment building in Belltown, Seattle. The project will feature underground parking and a ground floor with mixed-use space, and retail space.

The Project is targeting LEED Gold, Fitwel, and WiredScore certifications.

Construction starts in December 2022, and completion is scheduled for the second quarter 2025.

