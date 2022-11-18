US Rabbi Facilitates Kosher Food at the World Cup in Qatar

Rabbi Marc Schneier of New York Facilitates First Kosher Kitchen in Qatar

Jewish Fans Can Rejoice as Kosher Food Available for FIFA World Cup Opening on Nov. 20

Collective Effort with Qatari and US Congressional Officials

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabbi Marc Schneier of New York, widely considered one of the most influential Jewish figures in the Muslim world, announced the opening of the first Kosher kitchen ever in Qatar in time for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup. The monthlong event is expected to attract thousands of Jewish fans from overseas.

"The FIFA World Cup is about bringing people together, interacting with different nations, cultures and faiths, and making everyone feel included and welcome," said Schneier, who is the president of the New York-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, the global address for Muslim-Jewish relations, and has been working closely with Qatari officials for the past 5 years to accommodate the attendance of Jewish fans at the World Cup.

"The leadership of the State of Qatar is performing a 'mitzvah' by making kosher food available for members of the worldwide Jewish community, including those traveling from Israel," Schneier said. "Furthermore, the Qataris have stood by and followed through on every commitment that was made to welcome Jewish fans to this prestigious event."

The Kosher kitchen is under the supervision of Rabbi Mendy Chitrik of Istanbul and Chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, and his son Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik. The Kosher food includes the baking of the first bagels in Qatar and other ethnically Jewish delicacies.

Rabbi Schneier thanked in particular H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways for dedicating a Kosher kitchen at QACC - Qatar Aircraft Catering Company, and Attila Dogudan, Chairman of FIFA's VIP caterer Do & Co for overseeing the Kosher Qatar initiative.

In working with H.E. Mr. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Rabbi Schneier was joined by the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Qatari-American Strategic Relationships, Congressman André Carson and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Qatari Ambassador to the United States H.E. Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani and H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Bin Saleh Al-Naimi, Chair of the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue.

Qatar has no indigenous Jewish community or Kosher food production, making it harder for Jewish football fans to share in the celebration of the World Cup, which ends Dec. 18. It also has no relations with the State of Israel, but recently announced direct flights from the Jewish state for the duration of the competition. The Kosher kitchen will be open for this period.

Schneier, as President of the New York Board of Rabbis in the 1990s, was instrumental in inaugurating Kosher food stands at Yankee Stadium and Shea Stadium in New York.

