Koppers Global Corporate Innovation Manager Ashley Coup Named 40 Under 40 Honoree

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, celebrated Ashley Coup, Global Corporate Innovation Manager, for being named an honoree in Pittsburgh Magazine's 40 Under 40 Class of 2022.

Each year Pittsburgh Magazine and PUMP partner in recognizing 40 exceptional individuals under the age of 40 who enrich the Pittsburgh region with their creativity, vision and passion. The 2022 Class will be honored on Friday, November 18 at Rivers Casino.

"I am truly honored to have been selected as an honoree for this award," said Coup. "At Koppers, I've been afforded the unique opportunity to create a corporate innovation program that brings to life great ideas from employees at every level, and ultimately moves our company forward. I'm so grateful for the countless Koppers team members who have been a part of the journey to date and excited for what's to come."

In 2017, Coup was the first employee to be hired in the role of Innovation Manager at Koppers, tasked with bringing creative thinking and engagement to this long-standing manufacturing company — and she's made significant progress. Examples include:

Leading the design of Koppers Innovation Space – a place for employees to connect and collaborate – on the 29th Floor of the Koppers Building.

Creating a company-wide innovation program named iShare, a digital platform that allows employees to submit ideas and have them objectively evaluated for implementation.

Conceptualizing and facilitating Koppers Idea Summits, an assemblage of small cross-functional teams to ideate around a specific theme. The summits have generated more than 750 ideas, including Koppers first organically created start-up.

Coup is also a regular volunteer and an alumnus of the Board of Directors for Beverly's Birthdays, a non-profit organization for underprivileged children in the greater Pittsburgh area, which celebrates their birthdays. Coup fundraises and serves as an ambassador of the organization, spearheading an annual Koppers toy drive, which has led to more than 300 toys being donated.

"Through her meaningful work, Ashley has fostered a grassroots culture of innovation that has positively influenced the culture at Koppers," said Leroy Ball, Koppers President and CEO. "The ideas she's helped implement have translated into new revenue streams and extended the company's influence – we are proud to have Ashley as part of our team."

