BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Ulta Beauty and Gentex

TROY, Mich., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) as its "Stock to Study" and Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the January/February 2023 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"About a week ago, the Nasdaq Composite surged 7.35% in a single day, yet once again teaching all of us why trying to time the market is a futile task. Those who adhere to the lessons of BetterInvesting are rewarded by the best days in the market, like this day. The founder of the National Association of Investors insisted one must invest regularly and stay invested without regard to the market outlook. For over 70 years, through pandemics and wars, bear markets and bull markets, and times of high inflation, this along with the other proven principles of BetterInvesting have remained true." said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting and a non-profit investment education organization.

Check the January/February 2023 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Ulta Beauty and Gentex by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC / BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

