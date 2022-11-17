The Snow Globe: A Chick-fil-A Original Story

The Stories of Evergreen Hills™ holiday series returns with a new installment

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A's annual animated film series returns for its fourth year on Nov. 17 with an extended 7-minute short film, The Snow Globe. The story encourages simple acts of kindness for others and prompts meaningful moments of connection between loved ones this holiday season.

This year's film once again highlights the main character Sam as she embarks on a journey to discover how to help her neighbors and friends, following a peek into their lives through a special snow globe. Sam is informed that she has a rare gift to notice others in the past or future who need a helping hand—whether they realize it or not.

"Christmas and the holiday season is an incredibly busy time of year, and often the importance of slowing down to notice the needs of others and showing kindness to those around us can get lost," said Dustin Britt, Senior Director of Entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "Our hope is that The Stories of Evergreen Hills™ films will inspire others to spend meaningful time together, reconnecting with loved ones. We want to celebrate the power of the little things that can make a big difference."

The seven-minute film launches digitally on Nov. 17 on YouTube and EvergreenHills.com . A short version of the film will make its television debut on Thanksgiving Day, and it will continue to run on air through Christmas Eve. Guests at Chick-fil-A® restaurants will also be able to experience the wonder of Evergreen Hills through exclusive restaurant packaging, new holiday Kid's Meal books and festive social media activations for the whole family to enjoy.

"In year four we feel like we are just getting started exploring the world of Evergreen Hills. We have plans to grow this tradition with things like holiday specials and even an episodic series in the future," said Britt. "We are humbled that this message has resonated with our guests these past three years and hope our films continue to spark joy and bring people together in the years to come."

To watch this year's film, along with all of Sam's adventures through the whimsical world of Evergreen Hills, visit EvergreenHills.com . To learn more about Chick-fil-A and the company's food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 170,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests food at more than 2,700 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR Magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year for 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews .

