project44 Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

project44 named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech 2022 list (PRNewswire)

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years.

In 2022, project44 reached new heights, with the launch of its revolutionary Movement by project44™ platform. Combining the power of the entire project44 product suite into one cohesive platform, Movement delivers connectivity and transparency to all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers and logistics professionals.

"Recognition from Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech is evidence that we've continued to innovate and add considerable value for our customers," said Jett McCandless, Founder & CEO of project44. "Unpredictability has held supply chains back, and we're changing that by building the connective tissue for the global supply chain. With greater multimodal visibility, agility and collaboration, we can solve the supply chain's biggest issues. In the year ahead, we look forward to accelerating our vision to measure Scope 3 emissions and build more sustainable supply chains."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list.

The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a five-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

