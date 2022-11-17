Los Cabos Expected to Close 2022 with a Historic 20% Growth in Visitation

With a Renewed Focus on Wellness and Sustainability, Los Cabos Gears Up to Welcome More Than 3.3 Million International Visitors Expected to Travel Before the End of Year

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Cabos Tourism Board announced an unprecedented growth in tourism arrivals expected by the end of 2022 with more than 3.3 million visitors – a more than 20 percent projected growth when compared to 2021 and a 32% compounded growth over the last five years with 800 thousand more passengers than 2017. Los Cabos' steady year-over-year growth is the result of the destination's flexible business model, the high quality of services, its safety and security approach, and integration of its private and public sectors to strengthen international promotional efforts.

Los Cabos has over 1.3 million seats from the United States scheduled for the next six months (October 2022 to March 2023), representing a 35.2% increase when compared to the same period in 2019. In the Canadian market, the destination also projected 19.3% more available seats for the next six months, and in the domestic market the increase in available seats is 95.8%, both compared to the same period in 2019.

With a renewed vision, dynamic marketing programs, and an updated tourism offering, Los Cabos is reinvigorating its wellness and sustainability offering. The destination has been a long-standing pioneer in luxury travel, personalized service, and unique travel experiences. With the pandemic, Los Cabos took on another challenge to reimagine travel by centering the local community and the environment at the core of everything they do. From optimizing resources dedicated to investment in hotel infrastructure and protecting its natural ecosystems to creating community programs and ensuring the equal growth, development, and wellbeing of the local population, Los Cabos is focusing on its new chapter as a sustainable destination.

"As Los Cabos' tourism is on a steep rise, it is not lost on us that our destination increasingly requires more care and protection," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. "We take a holistic approach in the sustainability of Los Cabos. Sustainability is no longer about small practices we are implementing, but rather a guiding principle on the type of destination we want to be as we care for the environment, community, culture and more."

Across the destination, hotels, suppliers and providers are committed to the environment, integrating the mindset of the sustainability focus into their business model.

Los Cabos' holistic sustainability approach is showcased in its:

Breadth of Nature-Centered Experiences:

An increased number of travelers continue to select Los Cabos as a destination not only to disconnect from their busy lives, but also to re-connect with nature given the range of authentic experiences available.

Beckoning Real Estate:

With more than 1,500 new hotel rooms expected from 2022-2024, Los Cabos continues to attract renowned hotel brands.

Blossoming Gastronomy:

In Los Cabos , most gastronomic experiences are born out of a desire to source locally and highlight the heritage of the area without sacrificing taste.

To allow tourists to virtually experience Los Cabos even before they travel, the destination is launching an immersive aerial-to-ground experience featuring 3D effects and ambient sounds that emulate the destination's real-life environment. Los Cabos is the first destination in Latin America to implement this immersive technology with the goal of capturing new audiences that are ready to adopt Web3 and Metaverse technologies. Click HERE to immerse yourself in Los Cabos' virtual experience.

About Los Cabos

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments, and state of the art convention facilities add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel, follow us on Twitter @LOSCABOSTOURISM and visit us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

