Kajeet Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Best Practices New Product Innovation Award

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a world-class provider of managed IoT connectivity services and private wireless networks, received the 2022 Best Practices New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. This award is a result of Frost & Sullivan's analyst teams' efforts to independently identify businesses paving the way in significant new growth areas in technology. Kajeet was selected for its innovation in global private networks for education.

Kajeet brings a unique approach to building, installing, and managing private networks.

"The New Product Innovation award from Frost & Sullivan is an honor for Kajeet. Our history in education for nearly two decades gives us a unique window into the needs of education customers," said Derrick Frost, SVP & GM of Private Wireless at Kajeet. "K-12 school districts and higher education campuses benefit from private networks, and Kajeet brings a unique approach to building, installing, and managing private networks for our customers. We take the complexity out of the process and focus on our shared commitment to providing connectivity for all students."

The award report highlighted Kajeet as a trusted brand in education, listing a combination of purchase experience, ownership experience, and service experience as "excellent." The report also credited Kajeet with reducing costs for its customers by strategically utilizing open-source software from the Open Networking Foundation. This enables a continually improving, carrier-grade solution that is affordable for education (and other industries.)

"Education is essential around the world and yet it is rarely associated with deep pockets and large budgets," said Troy M. Morley, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Kajeet understands its customer base and provides connectivity solutions for the educational sector utilizing both public and private cellular networks at a price/performance level that works. In addition, the design of their solutions provides their customers with the ability to provide connectivity (and control and security) without having a staff full of network experts."

Frost & Sullivan gave significant mention to Kajeet's award-winning platform, Sentinel. The report acknowledged the thousands of school districts already benefiting from Kajeet's built-in controls, security, optimization, and support to make that connectivity work well for education.

"Kajeet already provides excellent managed IoT connectivity to its education customers utilizing public cellular networks. Offering private cellular network connectivity, utilizing the same Sentinel platform, becomes a huge advantage and positions Kajeet to be an obvious choice for school districts around the world," added Morley.

