Introducing Eilish No. 2 - the dark, alluring new fragrance created by Billie Eilish

"I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy world for Eilish No. 2. We started with the original 'Eilish' elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added spicy and woodsy elements for a more sultry, and wet feeling"

- Billie Eilish

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the global embrace of her signature fragrance Eilish in 2022, Billie was inspired to explore other facets of her love of scent with her next creation, a sultry woody floral - Eilish No. 2. Billie wanted to convey a feeling of her sensual side and being drenched in these notes, worn to envelop the skin.

In creating her second signature fragrance, Billie was guided by her synesthesia, which involves all her senses to visualize and see the color, texture, shape and what number her second act fragrance represents.

The chronology and shape of the number 2 inspired the name and created a bond between the shape of the written number and the sensual curves of the bottle and imagery.

A more raw and striking exploration of Billie's favorite fragrance notes, Eilish No. 2 conveys a smooth, alluring aroma which opens with the freshness of Italian bergamot and apple blossom. It flows into a woody, earthy spiciness of papyrus and black pepper with a contrast of wild wet poppy flowers. Base notes of woody palo santo and ebony that are expertly wrapped in a metallic, nuanced veil of skin musk complete the experience.

The design of the bottle, as the original, is inspired by Billie's favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck, and collarbone, with this rendition articulated in a dark, metallic grey slate.

"The launch of Eilish was a worldwide success. It was exciting to see fans respond so enthusiastically to Billie's debut fragrance, a scent that she had been chasing for years," says Lori Singer, President of Parlux. "As a passionate fragrance enthusiast, Billie was excited to develop her new scent, took time out of her busy schedule to come to the fragrance lab to meet and work directly with the perfumer. Billie knew exactly what she wanted to create; a wet, rainy, sultry, woody floral scent called Eilish No.2."

A striking fragrance, dark, woody and alluring, Eilish No. 2 by Billie Eilish, $72, will launch direct-to-consumer exclusively at BillieEilishFragrances.com on November 18 2022.

Eilish No. 2 is vegan, cruelty-free, and made with clean ingredients and is certified by PETA's Global Beauty Without Bunnies list of cruelty-free products.

