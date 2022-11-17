Globant acquires Asia Pacific's leading digital commerce specialist eWave, and expands its presence to Australia and Asia

eWave, a multi-award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner and Salesforce Gold Partner, will reinforce Globant's growing digital commerce capabilities to continue delivering profound industry transformations and support the Company expansion.

eWave has offices in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, with a delivery presence in seven countries in the APAC region.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced the acquisition of eWave, an Australian-born digital commerce experience consultancy with strong expertise in Adobe and Salesforce´s commerce solutions. With this acquisition, Globant reinforces its global leadership in digital and cognitive transformation and expands into Australia and several Asian countries.

Mariano Rempel, Globant VP of Corporate Development; Fatima Said, Managing Director & Founder of eWave; Karl Norman, CEO & Founder of eWave; Federico Pienovi, Globant’s Chief Business Officer of New Markets Region covering Asia Pacific and the Middle East. (PRNewswire)

"Today, we welcome eWave's extraordinary team to our family with whom we share the same vision of reinvention to support companies in their digital transformation", said Martín Migoya, Globant's co-founder & CEO. "eWAVE brings end-to-end capabilities in digital commerce that will allow us to reinforce our studio expertise and expand to new clients in new markets", he added.

Founded in 2009 in Australia, eWave operates in Europe and Asia with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, and Paris and centers of excellence in China, Eastern Europe & the Philippines. With over 200 collaborators, eWave implements end-to-end digital commerce transformations, including CX design, platform engineering, optimization, and growth in several industries, such as Health & LifeSciences, Consumer Packaged Goods, Retail, and Beauty. Its B2C and B2B client portfolio includes leading companies such as Canon, L'Óreal, Nike, Coca-Cola Amatil, and Cochlear. With the addition of eWave to its family of companies, Globant strengthens its expertise in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce.

"eWave is APAC's leading digital commerce experience consultancy helping global organizations create competitive advantage and growth. Globant is the ideal partner to expand our capabilities and reach, and we are thrilled to join this talented, cutting-edge team as we extend our combined operations across the globe", said Karl Norman, CEO & Founder of eWave.

Martín Umaran, Globant's Co-Founder, said: "eWave joins Globant with perfect timing when we are expanding and solidifying our portfolio and reaching new markets. Both company cultures fit seamlessly, and we are looking forward to continuing growing together with such a talented team".

"We are excited that together we'll now be able to service our global customers with teams in each timezone and bring Globant's highly specialized, innovative, and complementary digital services to the APAC region. Together we will deliver unmatched, end-to-end digital and cognitive transformations global organizations need to best position their businesses for future success", commented Fatima Said, Managing Director & Founder of eWave.

"With the addition of eWave, Globant continues to deliver on its expansion strategy. We are delighted to arrive in Asia Pacific to serve such an impressive portfolio of clients and open opportunities with Globant's signature practices and innovative spirit", added Federico Pienovi, Globant's Chief Business Officer of New Markets Region covering Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

- We have more than 25,900 employees, and we are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

- We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

